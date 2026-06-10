Lingerie Fighting Championships Scores Major Distribution Win with Metro Anthem Sports Deal

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (LFC) today announced a landmark Commercial Distribution Agreement with Metro Anthem Sports, LLC (MAS), establishing an exclusive partnership to bring LFC’s live combat sports events to commercial venues throughout the continental United States. The agreement, effective June 7, 2026, marks a significant strategic milestone in LFC’s mission to expand its reach and deliver world-class entertainment to fans everywhere.

Under the agreement, MAS is granted exclusive rights to distribute LFC events to commercial venues — including bars, casinos, and theaters — across the continental United States. This means more LFC action in more places, creating exciting new opportunities for fans to gather, cheer, and experience the electrifying atmosphere of live LFC events in their local communities.

“This agreement is a major step forward in making LFC events accessible to fight fans across the entire country,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “We’re excited to partner with Metro Anthem Sports to bring our unique brand of combat sports entertainment to more venues and more communities than ever before.”

The agreement is built on a transparent revenue-sharing model designed to reward performance and includes robust anti-piracy provisions, sending a strong signal of commitment to protecting the value of LFC’s intellectual property for the benefit of shareholders and partners alike.

With this agreement now in place, LFC is well-positioned to significantly grow its commercial audience, strengthen its brand presence in venues across America, and deliver increasing value to shareholders and fans throughout 2026 and beyond. The first event carried by MAS under the agreement will take place September 12 live from Mexico City.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (LFC) is a premier live combat sports entertainment company based in Las Vegas, NV, producing high-energy live events and streaming broadcasts for fans worldwide. For more info or inquiries please contact Shaun Donnelly at shaun@LFCfights.com or 702-505-0743.

About Metro Anthem Sports LLC (MAS)

Metro Anthem Sports is a global combat sports distribution company with more than 45 years of industry experience. The company specializes in delivering live boxing and wrestling events across commercial venues and digital platforms. For more info or inquiries please contact Brian Bernstein at brian.bernstein@MetroAnthemSports.com

Contact: Shaun Donnelly, CEO │ shaun@LFCfights.com │ www.LFCfight.com │ OTCID: BOTY

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bc58c7b-8b18-4272-8bf7-b44d3b47a55f