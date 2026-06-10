Crowd Street Expands Youth Financial Literacy Program to Boston with SquashBusters and Boston Symphony Partnership

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform providing investors with access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the expansion of its Financial Literacy Education Program to Boston through a new partnership with SquashBusters , a youth development organization that combines academics, athletics, and mentoring to help students succeed in school and beyond. The initiative will debut as part of programming surrounding the fifth annual Squash@Symphony Showdown at Boston Symphony Hall.

The initiative is built on a shared belief that both athletics and financial literacy can create pathways to long-term opportunity, confidence, and personal growth. Through a combination of athletic experiences, role-model engagement, and practical financial education, Crowd Street and SquashBusters aim to help students develop skills that extend far beyond the squash court and into their academic, professional, and personal lives.

The event comes at a time when access to financial education remains limited across Massachusetts. According to the 2026 Massachusetts Financial Wellbeing Scorecard , 69% of Massachusetts residents report having no access to personal finance instruction, highlighting a significant gap in financial knowledge and preparedness.

“Financial literacy becomes much more powerful when it is connected to real experiences, trusted mentors, and moments that young people will remember,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “That is what makes this partnership with SquashBusters and the Squash@Symphony Showdown so meaningful. SquashBusters has built an extraordinary model around academics, athletics, and mentoring, and with world-class athletes helping bring the experience to life, we have an opportunity to make financial education feel accessible, relevant, and inspiring.”

The program will be based out of the SquashBusters facility at Northeastern University, where students will participate in ongoing financial literacy sessions. The kickoff of this newly minted expansion will take place as part of programming surrounding the Squash@Symphony Showdown at Boston Symphony Hall, where SquashBusters’ youth squash players will take part in a special introductory event featuring interactive stations focused on squash, music, and financial education. The event will also include opportunities for students to engage and play squash against some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, including England's Georgina Kennedy, currently ranked No. 8 in the world; former World No. 1 Ali Farag; and squash legend and MIT squash coach Thierry Lincou.

“What I appreciate about this event is that it's about preparing students for life, not just helping them to develop as athletes,” said Ali Farag. “Squash can build confidence, discipline, and perseverance, while financial literacy gives young people practical tools they'll use for years to come. Crowd Street is taking the same commitment to education that it brings to its members, and using it to create new opportunities for young students. Bringing those experiences together in a setting as unique as Boston Symphony Hall makes the impact even more meaningful.”

“SquashBusters has always been rooted in the belief that young people thrive when their community invests in them,” said Rodney Galvao, CEO of SquashBusters. “Crowd Street is applying the same deep focus on financial education it brings to investors on its platform to our students, helping to grow and deepen their understanding of personal finance and the important role it will play in their lives. With Georgina, Ali and Thierry’s involvement and Squash@Symphony creating the stage, this is a powerful way to give back to Greater Boston and the broader New England community.”

The Boston program represents the latest expansion of Crowd Street's broader financial literacy initiative within youth squash communities. Following successful launches with organizations in New York City and Pittsburgh , the company continues to work with youth development partners to bring practical financial education to students across the country.

The community event will take place on June 10, one day before the Squash@Symphony Showdown V: Team Egypt vs. Team World Tournament, held on the same squash court at Boston Symphony Hall.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide general educational information about these asset classes, including key considerations for accredited investors. These materials are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street provides accredited investors access to self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding the suitability of any investment. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice, and all investment decisions are made solely by the investor. Private market investments are speculative, involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal, and may be illiquid. Any offering is made only pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully. Availability of any investment opportunity is subject to investor eligibility requirements and applicable law.

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