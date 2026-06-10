Peapack Capital Appoints Michael Mehosky as Senior Managing Director, National Sales Manager

Bedminster, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mehosky as Senior Managing Director, National Sales Manager of Peapack Capital, the Company’s equipment finance and leasing subsidiary. Peapack Capital provides asset finance and equipment leasing solutions, specializing in mid- to large-scale transactions that empower businesses to grow and succeed.







Michael Mehosky, Senior Vice President, Peapack Capital

In his new role, Michael serves as a key member of the Peapack Capital leadership team and leads sales strategy across all new client originations, including Direct, Capital Markets and Third-Party channels. He is focused on driving disciplined growth, portfolio diversification, and profitability, with the objective of reaching $2 billion in originations over the next 18 months. “Michael’s deep industry expertise and proven track record in building high-performing teams make him an outstanding addition to Peapack Capital,” said Anthony Perettine, Senior Managing Director and President, Peapack Capital. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our platform, expand our national presence, and deliver innovative financing solutions to our clients.”

Michael brings extensive industry experience to Peapack Capital. He most recently served as Managing Director of Originations for Gordon Brothers Commercial Equipment Finance. Prior to that, he held several senior roles including Director and Vice President, Head of Vendor Equipment Finance at Signature Financial; Senior Vice President and Group Manager, Peoples Capital & Leasing; Vice President, Capital Markets and Vendor Industrial Sales Manager at Siemens Financial Services; and Senior Vice President, Capital Markets at GE Capital.

Michael holds a degree in Secondary Education with concentrations in History and Economics from West Virginia University. He has also volunteered his time coaching high school boys’ soccer for the past six years.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.7 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.1 billion as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

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