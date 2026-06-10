SALM01 ESG - Key information about partial redemption of bond issue

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published on 9 June 2026 regarding the issuance of new green bonds in an aggregate amount of NOK 2,750 million.

In conjunction with the new bond issues, SalMar ASA has bought back a total of NOK 517 million in its outstanding bond with ISIN NO0010980683 and ticker SALM01 ESG at a price of 100,567. These repurchased bonds will be cancelled on or about 18 June 2026. Following the cancellation, the new outstanding amount under SALM01 ESG will be NOK 2,983 million.

For further information, please contact;

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Phone: +47 900 84 538

E-mail: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no