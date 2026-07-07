SalMar – Q2 2026 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes:
|Q2 2026
|Farming Central Norway
|38.9
|Farming Northern Norway
|32.6
|SalMar Ocean
|4.8
|Icelandic Salmon
|5.5
|Totalt
|81.8
All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.
The full Q2 2026 report will be released on Tuesday 25 August 2026 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of IR
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act