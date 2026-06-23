SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 10 today

 | Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 10.00 per share as from today, 23 June 2026.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


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