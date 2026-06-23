SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 10 today

The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 10.00 per share as from today, 23 June 2026.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
| Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA
The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 10.00 per share as from today, 23 June 2026.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The annual general meeting (AGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Monday 22 June 2026. All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination...Read More
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements published on 9 June 2026 regarding the issuance of new green bonds in an aggregate amount of NOK 2,750 million. In conjunction with the new bond...Read More