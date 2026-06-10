CheckIT Learning Named “Overall Educator Enablement Solution Provider of the Year” By EdTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Cleo, a neuroscience-based LMS by CheckIT Learning , has been selected as winner of the “Overall Educator Enablement Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Cleo enhances teaching and learning with research-backed, user-friendly tools and neuroscience-informed, individualized approaches. The LMS automates administrative tasks such as lesson and unit planning, scheduling, grading, and analytics, and provides educators with real-time, actionable insights that reduce workload and drive measurable student progress. Teachers use concrete strategies to deliver efficient and impactful lessons that boost attention, improve memory, and encourage reflection.

Featuring a neuroscience-trained AI mentor, Cleo helps students catch up, stay ahead, and build critical skills. Purpose-designed AI enables the systematic application of evidence-based teaching principles, giving teachers clarity and confidence in delivering instruction, and streamlines core tasks such as lesson planning, rubric design, grading, and feedback. Beyond classroom management and content delivery, Cleo embeds spaced repetition, retrieval practice, essential questions, attention “spikes,” and formative checks into lesson planning, daily instruction, and assessments.

Cleo also leverages student profiles to suggest scaffolded activities, such as adjusted pacing, targeted prompts, differentiated practice, or accommodations and modifications, for more personalized support. AI-powered learning analytics also surface trends in motivation, persistence, and study skills while providing teachers with neuroscience-based feedback to strengthen instructional consistency. This also makes the platform effective for students with IEPs, allowing for seamless modification of lesson plans and freeing up teachers’ time for individualized instruction.

“Cleo isn’t just another tool. It’s a game-changer. Without the right support, students often fall behind. However, administrative tasks take time away from a teacher’s meaningful, creative work and their ability to focus on their students. Traditional LMS platforms and tools prioritize what a student learns instead of how they learn,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “CheckIT Learning provides the tools teachers rely on while also introducing features designed to reduce workload, enhance collaboration, and improve learning outcomes. Teachers experience professional growth through new strategies and rediscover the joy of their calling, while students gain a sense of ownership and confidence in their ability to learn.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

“Our LMS is designed to tackle the real challenges in today’s classrooms and give students and teachers the support they need to succeed. In early pilots, teachers using our LMS have reported saving time, more instructional consistency, and stronger self-efficacy. They also noticed increased student engagement and curiosity,” said Myriam Da Silva, CEO of CheckIT Learning. “The ‘Overall Educator Enablement Solution Provider of the Year’ award by EdTech Breakthrough celebrates our efforts to bring creativity and joy back to teaching, and we are honored for this major recognition. Our platform does more than deliver lessons. We support educators in refining their teaching practices, resulting in stronger connections between teachers and students and better learning outcomes for everyone.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CheckIT Learning

CheckIT Learning provides neuroscience-based tools for K-12 and higher education to bridge curriculum, achievement, and equity gaps. Its AI-powered LMS Cleo is designed to provide individualized learning experiences for every student, while at the same time reducing teacher workload and improving instruction quality. Designed to meet the needs of today’s diverse classrooms, Cleo features a neuroscience-trained AI mentor, which helps students learn how to learn and acts as a 24/7 co-pilot for teachers. By integrating brain-based principles into the study process, Cleo helps students build learning and life skills, while supporting teachers’ growth and well-being. ​

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CheckIT Learning has a Responsibly Designed AI certification issued by Digital Promise. It is a formal member of the UNESCO Global Alliance on the Science of Learning for Education and part of iRAISE (International Research-driven Alliance for AI Serving Every Child).