Class Composer Named “Classroom Management Solution of the Year” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Class Composer , the education technology platform helping elementary schools create balanced, equitable class lists in less time, has been selected as winner of the “Classroom Management Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Class Composer is an online student placement platform that helps elementary schools create balanced class lists in less time. At many schools, the class placement process is still managed using paper cards, sticky notes, or spreadsheets, making it difficult to balance gender, academic, behavioral, social, and student support needs. Because elementary students typically remain in the same classroom for the full school year and receive most of their instruction from one teacher, thoughtful class composition plays an important role in creating positive learning environments.

The platform helps schools make informed placement decisions through a collaborative, teacher-driven process. Teachers begin by assessing students using digital Student Cards that capture key academic, behavioral, and social information. Using this data, the Compose algorithm, developed by a Carnegie Mellon University Ph.D. mathematician, automatically generates balanced class lists, providing educators with a strong starting point for placement decisions. Teachers and administrators can then fine-tune placements using the platform’s color-coded Digital Data Wall, moving students between classrooms while classroom totals and key indicators update automatically in real time.

Class Composer also supports continuity between school years by allowing teachers to review information about incoming students through Student Cards completed by the previous year’s teacher. In addition, the platform’s Small Groups tool helps educators create flexible instructional groups throughout the school year.

“Class Composer replaces outdated manual methods with a simple, intuitive, and efficient digital tool,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Class composition has a meaningful impact on a teacher’s ability to meet students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, yet many schools still rely on handwritten cards, spreadsheets, and other manual methods to make these decisions. Class Composer empowers educators to make informed placement decisions more efficiently, helping reduce administrative burden while supporting well-balanced classrooms. Congratulations on being named ‘Classroom Management Solution of the Year!’”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

“We founded Class Composer to help elementary schools create classroom environments where teachers can better support the academic, social, and emotional needs of every student,” said Mike Cronley, Co-founder and CEO of Class Composer. “Creating class lists is one of the most important decisions schools make each year, yet many still rely on error-prone and time-consuming manual processes. We’re honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough and remain committed to providing schools with a practical, intuitive solution to this important challenge.”

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.