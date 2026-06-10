Optimoz Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Rockville, MD, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimoz, Inc., a provider of enterprise-grade agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announced today that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Optimoz Enterprise Agentic AI Platform

Optimoz AI is an enterprise AI operating system designed to transform complex business operations into secure, intelligent automations. The platform enables organizations to build and deploy autonomous, goal-driven AI agents that plan, reason, and execute multi-step workflows across fragmented data and legacy systems. Delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that runs within the customer's on-premises environment, Optimoz AI is available on AWS Marketplace, giving AWS customers a streamlined path to procurement, deployment, and integration within their existing AWS environments.

“Enterprises and government agencies deserve AI that works on Day 1, not after months of custom development. By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Optimoz is able to streamline our ability to deliver industry-leading agentic AI solutions to AWS customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace,” said Naresh Patel, CEO, Optimoz, Inc.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Optimoz with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Optimoz participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Optimoz customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Optimoz AI Agentic Platform is available globally. To learn more, visit optimoz.com.

About Optimoz, Inc.

Optimoz, Inc. is an enterprise technology company pioneering the shift toward agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Its flagship platform, Optimoz AI, serves as an enterprise AI operating system that allows government agencies and corporations to securely deploy goal-driven autonomous agents across multi-step workflows. Built with an LLM-agnostic, secure-by-design architecture, the platform turns isolated data silos into fully connected, intelligent operations. Optimoz AI is accessible globally via the AWS Marketplace with adaptable pricing tiers built for rapid organizational scale. For more information, visit optimoz.com or reach out to media[@]optimoz.com.

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