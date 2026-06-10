Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the eighth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the world’s most innovative companies driving transformation for K-12, higher education, corporate training and lifelong learning environments.

“As we enter the second half of this decade, the pace of innovation in educational technology has never been more dynamic, or more consequential,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “This year’s EdTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the very best of what’s possible when technology meets educational purpose. From AI-powered personalization and immersive learning experiences to workforce readiness platforms and next-generation administrative systems, these companies are setting the standard for what education technology can and should be. We’re proud to honor the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners as the organizations leading the charge in building a smarter, more equitable and more effective future for learners of all ages.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond.

Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

The 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Enhanced Curriculum

Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin

Enhanced Curriculum Solution Provider of the Year: PeopleGrove

Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Inquisitive

Remote Learning

Remote Learning Solution of the Year: Caveon, Caveon Observer platform

Remote Learning Innovation Award: Clear Touch, Command Studio

Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: AVer Information

Administration Tools

Classroom Management Solution of the Year: Class Composer

Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize

Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: MobyMax

Education Administration Solution of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories, AristotleK12

Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian

Student Personalization & Engagement

Student Engagement Solution of the Year: Lumivero, Experiential Learning Cloud (ELC)

Gamified Digital Learning Solution of the Year: Carnegie Learning, MATHia Adventure

Adaptive Learning

Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: Explore Learning

Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Genially

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

LMS Platform of the Year: Instructure, Canvas LMS

Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: PowerSchool

College Preparation

Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: Xello

Overall College Prep Company of the Year: Savvas Learning Company

Career Development & Readiness

Career Exploration Solution of the Year: Edmentum

Career Readiness Platform of the Year: YouScience, Brightpath

Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning

Career Preparation

Career Prep Platform of the Year: Distart Education

Overall Career Prep Company of the Year: Kuder

STEM

Engineering Learning Solution of the Year: SAE International, A World In Motion® (AWIM®)

Science Learning Solution of the Year: LEGO® Education, LEGO Education Science

STEM Reading Solution of the Year: Newsela STEM

K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: CreXo, DataSnap Impact Classroom Solution

HigherEd STEM Solution of the Year: Learnosity, Learnosity Math

Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Learning Undefeated

Global Engagement

Global Engagement Solution of the Year: Riipen

Experiential Education Solution of the Year: Exxat

e-Learning

Course Authoring Solution of the Year: Talent Gate

e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Voxa

Study & Tutoring

Best Online Study Tool: Thea Study

AI-powered Study Solution of the Year: VitalSource, Bookshelf+

Online Learning

Online Learning Innovation Award: BBC Studios Americas, Inc., BBC Learning Hub

Online Education Solution of the Year: Rapidmooc

Online Education Solution Provider of the Year: 2U

Professional Development

Professional Development Platform of the Year: Speexx

Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year: Workforce Edge

Enterprise Learning

Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly

Workforce Development Solution of the Year: Relias

Overall Enterprise Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Skillsoft

Early Childhood Education

Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year: NWEA, MAP Reading Fluency with Coach

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: TeachTown, TeachTown Launch for PreK

Next-Gen Schools

Student Personalization Solution of the Year: Brighterly

Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: BenQ, BenQRP05 Series

Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: Edupoint Educational Systems, Synergy Education Platform

Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: Crimson Global Academy

Learning Analytics

Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: CK-12 Foundation

Learning Analytics Innovation Award: Otus

Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: ASSISTments

Testing and Test Preparation

Test Prep Solution of the Year: Kaplan, All Access License

Enrollment Management

Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Entrinsik, Enrole

Enrollment Management Innovation Award: BrainCX AI

Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year: Archer Education

Student Safety

Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: StarRez

Artificial Intelligence in Education

AI Innovation Award: Arly

Best Use of AI in Education: Wayground

AI Teaching Assistant of the Year: Britannica Education, Britannica Studio

Family & Community Engagement

Family Engagement Platform of the Year: ParentSquare

Attendance Solution of the Year: SchoolStatus

Parent Communication Solution of the Year: Vasco Electronics, Vasco Audience

Accessibility & Inclusive Learning

Accessibility Learning Solution of the Year: Blackboard, Ally

Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Platform of the Year: FeedbackFruits

Educator Enablement

Course Evaluation Solution of the Year: Watermark, Course Evaluations & Surveys (CES)

Overall Educator Enablement Solution Provider of the Year: CheckIT Learning

Campus Experience

Campus Experience Innovation Award: GoGuardian, GoGuardian Hall Pass

Campus Experience Solution Provider of the Year: Pathify

Information Technology & Implementation

Education Hardware Innovation Award: ViewSonic Corporation, ViewSonic® LDE series

Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: ManagedMethods

Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: ForwardPass by LocknCharge

K-12 EdTech Deployment of the Year: Youdao Dictionary Pen from NetEase Youdao

HigherEd EdTech Deployment of the Year: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)

Industry Leadership

Educational Support System of the Year: Pearl Education

Educational Support System Innovation Award: RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™

Digital Learning Innovation Award: ATI, an Ascend Learning brand, ATI Engage® Series

Student Success Platform of the Year: Stellic

EdTech Startup of the Year: MEandMine

Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: ReUp Education

Overall EdTech Company of the Year: Cambium Learning Group

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.