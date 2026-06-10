Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the eighth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the world’s most innovative companies driving transformation for K-12, higher education, corporate training and lifelong learning environments.
“As we enter the second half of this decade, the pace of innovation in educational technology has never been more dynamic, or more consequential,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “This year’s EdTech Breakthrough Award winners represent the very best of what’s possible when technology meets educational purpose. From AI-powered personalization and immersive learning experiences to workforce readiness platforms and next-generation administrative systems, these companies are setting the standard for what education technology can and should be. We’re proud to honor the 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners as the organizations leading the charge in building a smarter, more equitable and more effective future for learners of all ages.”
The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond.
Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.
The 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Enhanced Curriculum
Enhanced Curriculum Solution of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin
Enhanced Curriculum Solution Provider of the Year: PeopleGrove
Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Inquisitive
Remote Learning
Remote Learning Solution of the Year: Caveon, Caveon Observer platform
Remote Learning Innovation Award: Clear Touch, Command Studio
Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: AVer Information
Administration Tools
Classroom Management Solution of the Year: Class Composer
Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize
Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: MobyMax
Education Administration Solution of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories, AristotleK12
Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian
Student Personalization & Engagement
Student Engagement Solution of the Year: Lumivero, Experiential Learning Cloud (ELC)
Gamified Digital Learning Solution of the Year: Carnegie Learning, MATHia Adventure
Adaptive Learning
Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: Explore Learning
Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Genially
Learning Management Systems (LMS)
LMS Platform of the Year: Instructure, Canvas LMS
Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year: PowerSchool
College Preparation
Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: Xello
Overall College Prep Company of the Year: Savvas Learning Company
Career Development & Readiness
Career Exploration Solution of the Year: Edmentum
Career Readiness Platform of the Year: YouScience, Brightpath
Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning
Career Preparation
Career Prep Platform of the Year: Distart Education
Overall Career Prep Company of the Year: Kuder
STEM
Engineering Learning Solution of the Year: SAE International, A World In Motion® (AWIM®)
Science Learning Solution of the Year: LEGO® Education, LEGO Education Science
STEM Reading Solution of the Year: Newsela STEM
K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: CreXo, DataSnap Impact Classroom Solution
HigherEd STEM Solution of the Year: Learnosity, Learnosity Math
Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Learning Undefeated
Global Engagement
Global Engagement Solution of the Year: Riipen
Experiential Education Solution of the Year: Exxat
e-Learning
Course Authoring Solution of the Year: Talent Gate
e-Learning Innovation of the Year: Voxa
Study & Tutoring
Best Online Study Tool: Thea Study
AI-powered Study Solution of the Year: VitalSource, Bookshelf+
Online Learning
Online Learning Innovation Award: BBC Studios Americas, Inc., BBC Learning Hub
Online Education Solution of the Year: Rapidmooc
Online Education Solution Provider of the Year: 2U
Professional Development
Professional Development Platform of the Year: Speexx
Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year: Workforce Edge
Enterprise Learning
Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly
Workforce Development Solution of the Year: Relias
Overall Enterprise Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Skillsoft
Early Childhood Education
Early Childhood Education Innovation of the Year: NWEA, MAP Reading Fluency with Coach
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: TeachTown, TeachTown Launch for PreK
Next-Gen Schools
Student Personalization Solution of the Year: Brighterly
Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: BenQ, BenQRP05 Series
Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: Edupoint Educational Systems, Synergy Education Platform
Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: Crimson Global Academy
Learning Analytics
Learning Analytics Solution of the Year: CK-12 Foundation
Learning Analytics Innovation Award: Otus
Learning Analytics Solution Provider of the Year: ASSISTments
Testing and Test Preparation
Test Prep Solution of the Year: Kaplan, All Access License
Enrollment Management
Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Entrinsik, Enrole
Enrollment Management Innovation Award: BrainCX AI
Overall Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year: Archer Education
Student Safety
Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: StarRez
Artificial Intelligence in Education
AI Innovation Award: Arly
Best Use of AI in Education: Wayground
AI Teaching Assistant of the Year: Britannica Education, Britannica Studio
Family & Community Engagement
Family Engagement Platform of the Year: ParentSquare
Attendance Solution of the Year: SchoolStatus
Parent Communication Solution of the Year: Vasco Electronics, Vasco Audience
Accessibility & Inclusive Learning
Accessibility Learning Solution of the Year: Blackboard, Ally
Universal Design for Learning (UDL) Platform of the Year: FeedbackFruits
Educator Enablement
Course Evaluation Solution of the Year: Watermark, Course Evaluations & Surveys (CES)
Overall Educator Enablement Solution Provider of the Year: CheckIT Learning
Campus Experience
Campus Experience Innovation Award: GoGuardian, GoGuardian Hall Pass
Campus Experience Solution Provider of the Year: Pathify
Information Technology & Implementation
Education Hardware Innovation Award: ViewSonic Corporation, ViewSonic® LDE series
Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market: ManagedMethods
Best Overall IT Solution Provider for the Education Market: ForwardPass by LocknCharge
K-12 EdTech Deployment of the Year: Youdao Dictionary Pen from NetEase Youdao
HigherEd EdTech Deployment of the Year: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)
Industry Leadership
Educational Support System of the Year: Pearl Education
Educational Support System Innovation Award: RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™
Digital Learning Innovation Award: ATI, an Ascend Learning brand, ATI Engage® Series
Student Success Platform of the Year: Stellic
EdTech Startup of the Year: MEandMine
Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: ReUp Education
Overall EdTech Company of the Year: Cambium Learning Group
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.