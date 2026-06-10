2X Acquires Knownwell to Build the First GTM Human-Agentic Services Company Unifying B2B Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success

MALVERN, Pa. and WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, a global innovator in subscription-based B2B go-to-market services, today announced the acquisition of Knownwell, an AIaaS platform specializing in agentic AI engineering, commercial intelligence, and next-generation GTM systems. The acquisition advances 2X’s evolution into a leading human-agentic GTM services company, combining global talent with production-grade AI to deliver a modern operating model for enterprise B2B growth organizations.

The transaction values the combined company at more than $400 million, positioning 2X to compete in a rapidly expanding market for AI-enabled GTM operating systems. Knownwell brings a global team of AI engineers, data scientists, and commercial intelligence specialists, along with a product-driven approach to AI engineering built for agentic speed. Its integration forms the foundation of 2X’s AI product layer, advancing delivery systems, best practices, agents, workflows, and client engagement models.

As part of the transaction, David DeWolf, founder and CEO of Knownwell and a member of the 2X board of directors since 2023, has been appointed CEO of 2X. 2X Founder Dom Colasante will remain active in the business as founder and continue to serve as a member of the leadership team.

“Dom and I are both excited about what this partnership unlocks. We believe that leadership is about building something meaningful together, and this moment reflects that spirit. Together, we’re ready to guide 2X with clarity, purpose, and a deep belief in what our teams can accomplish,” said DeWolf. “By unifying talent, technology, and intelligence into a single operating system, we are redefining how organizations scale and create value.”

B2B marketers and growth leaders are struggling with disconnected tools, inconsistent data, and increasing expectations for predictable revenue performance. Integrating Knownwell gives 2X an intelligence layer that unifies data, automates agentic workflows, and delivers governed AI across marketing, sales, and customer success.

“The future is human + AI. A real GTM operating system brings everything together—the people, the tools, the workflows—so teams can move faster and get better results with less friction,” said 2X Founder Dom Colasante. “The combination of Knownwell’s engineering capabilities with 2X’s global delivery engine creates a new category of GTM partner. We’re breaking new ground by bringing services and AI together across all of GTM. No one else is doing it this way, and it’s what organizations have been asking for.”

2X will deepen its support for customer success and account management with a commercial intelligence layer built for relationship-driven environments. Rather than relying on software usage metrics alone, Knownwell analyzes conversations, emails, and project activity that shape daily customer interactions. Semantic AI scans Slack, email, and CRM communications to surface sentiment shifts, emerging concerns, and changes in account health, giving customer success teams and account managers clear, evidence-based signals to prioritize high impact accounts, manage larger portfolios with confidence, and intervene earlier to prevent issues.

The combined organization expands 2X’s global footprint and deepens its technical bench while positioning the company for a stronger worldwide presence as demand for modern B2B GTM systems continues to rise.



About 2X

2X is the GTM operating system for B2B marketing and revenue leaders, embedding strategy, execution, technology and AI as a single accountable partner. We combine specialist talent, AI-activated workflows and revenue operations to deliver measurable, board-ready outcomes. We partner with leading platforms — including 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, Clay, Google, and Meta — and deliver seamless integrations, certified implementations and co-developed solutions that accelerate revenue outcomes. With 1,200+ specialists and 200+ enterprise clients, 2X is on the Inc. 5000 and Financial Times fastest-growing lists.

Growth. Orchestrated. Learn more at 2x.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Knownwell

Knownwell is an AIaaS platform company that synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market B2B services companies with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to drive predictable growth. To explore Knownwell's transformative platform and talk with our team, please visit knownwell.com.

Media Contact

2X

Lynn Trono

PR@2x.marketing