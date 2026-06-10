OverDrive and EBSCO Information Services Announce New Integration to Enhance Discovery of Digital Resources in Academic Libraries

CLEVELAND and IPSWICH, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverDrive and EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) today announced a new integration that connects OverDrive’s ebooks and audiobooks on Libby directly to the EBSCO Knowledge Base (KB) and EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS). This collaboration delivers on-going synchronization of digital library holdings within institutions’ Integrated Library Systems (ILS), streamlining workflows for librarians, and enhancing discovery for students and faculty.

Through this partnership, mutual customers can now discover Libby content directly within their existing EBSCO environments. The integration simplifies management of digital collections by allowing librarians to select OverDrive collections from the EBSCO Knowledge Base and automatically populate them into their catalogs. Students and faculty can discover ebooks and audiobooks alongside other library resources and seamlessly link to Libby to borrow content.

“This integration eliminates barriers for both librarians and learners,” said Steven Rosato, Senior Manager, Academic & Professional at OverDrive. “Libraries can now showcase their digital collections more effectively, while students benefit from a seamless experience that brings ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming video together in one place. It’s a win for discovery, efficiency, and access.”

The integration ensures that mutual OverDrive and EBSCO customers can connect students to their libraries’ full range of ebooks, audiobooks, and videos, all in one place. For librarians, it means fewer steps to manage digital content and more opportunities to highlight the rich media collections that support student success.

“When metadata flows cleanly between systems, users don’t have to think about how they’re finding content — they just find it,” said Dave Mangione, Senior VP of Research Databases at EBSCO Information Services. “This integration demonstrates how EBSCO’s open infrastructure connects content from diverse providers while minimizing administrative effort for libraries.”

This initiative underscores both organizations’ commitment to empowering libraries with technology that simplifies resource management and promotes discovery. By uniting OverDrive’s digital reading and streaming platforms with EBSCO’s robust discovery tools, the partnership supports a more integrated and accessible experience.

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About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that supports libraries, schools, and academic institutions. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 80,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. OverDrive empowers libraries and schools by expanding access for all through tireless industry advocacy and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks , which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies via the world-renowned EBSCOhost® research service, serving universities & colleges; K12 schools & public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies. Providing research, discovery, acquisition management & subscription services, and clinical decision support, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and technology to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.