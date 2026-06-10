Illume Fertility Recognized as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by HRC Foundation for Eighth Consecutive Year

Norwalk, CT, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illume Fertility, a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals, has once again been named an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), marking the eighth consecutive year the practice has earned the top designation in the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

The HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees. Out of 741 HEI 2026 survey respondents, 44% achieved the coveted status of “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader.”

Illume Fertility remains the only free-standing fertility center in the Northeast to consistently earn this recognition, highlighting its leadership in delivering equitable, patient-first reproductive care.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for achieving this recognition for the eighth consecutive year,” said Dr. Mark Leondires, Founder and Medical Director of Illume Fertility. “This milestone reflects a sustained commitment to ensuring every patient feels respected, supported and empowered throughout their care journey. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for the work that is so central to our mission.”

The HEI evaluates healthcare facilities on criteria including non-discrimination policies, staff training, patient services, employee benefits, and community engagement. The 2026 report comes at a critical moment, as LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face disparities in access to equitable healthcare. Studies show that LGBTQ+ adults remain significantly more likely to experience discrimination or delays in care, reinforcing the importance of trusted providers who prioritize dignity and respect.

Illume Fertility has long been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ family-building support, offering specialized services for individuals and couples pursuing parenthood through assisted reproductive technologies. Its nationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® resource hub provides education, guidance, and community for intended parents navigating the fertility process.

With this latest recognition, Illume Fertility further solidifies its role as a leader in advancing equitable reproductive healthcare and expanding access for all patients. As Pride Month and Father’s Day are celebrated this June, Illume also recognizes the growing visibility and impact of LGBTQ+ fathers and families across the community it serves.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing best-in-class patient experience and cutting-edge treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and egg, embryo and sperm cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for eight consecutive years, and the only free-standing fertility center in the Northeast recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family-building. Illume Fertility is proud of its exceptional success rates including more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, and continues to be a leader in patient-centered care, providing compassionate, expert guidance to each prospective parent served.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.





