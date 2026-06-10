iQor Highlights Record Growth and Accelerating Momentum in 2026

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, an award-winning global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today released its Annual Letter, highlighting record performance in 2025 and strong momentum driving continued growth in 2026. Building on a year of increased sales, expanded profitability, strategic acquisitions, and AI-enabled innovation, iQor is accelerating growth across new services, verticals, clients, and markets.

As the customer experience industry shifts from labor-based models to outcome-driven partnerships, iQor continues to differentiate itself through a combination of operational expertise, proprietary insights, agentic AI, and global delivery capabilities.

"Last year’s performance validated the strategy we've been building on the past two years with accretive growth across services, geographies, and clients," said Chris Crowley, President and CEO of iQor. "That momentum is accelerating in 2026 as we integrate our acquisitions, expand our capabilities and scale AI-powered solutions that create value for our clients."

Key 2025 highlights include 28 new enterprise client wins, record revenue performance of $708 million, 7.1% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, and an industry-leading client NPS of 71.

Through the acquisitions of OP360 and JumpCrew, the company has strengthened its position within the healthcare, legal, and high-tech market segments while adding core delivery capabilities in full-funnel B2B sales, content management, and AI-specialized services. In 2026, the acquisitions are serving as important growth engines, expanding iQor's reach into new verticals, creating cross-sell opportunities, and strengthening its ability to support the full customer lifecycle from acquisition to retention and recovery.

Value creation lies at the center of iQor's strategy. Through its proprietary infinityAiQ platform, iQor combines analytics, AI, and human expertise to improve customer experience, reduce costs, and drive business performance. Applying intelligence to every interaction enables iQor to shift up to 30% of transactional volume to agentic solutions while elevating the remaining work to higher-value revenue-driving interactions.

"We demonstrate the future of outsourcing is not built on scale alone, but on the ability to create measurable value through insights, AI, and human expertise," said Crowley. "Today over 60% of our business is enabled by AI solutions elegantly orchestrated with our operational delivery. As we move through 2026, we're building on that foundation with continued growth in Insights iQ and agentic AI solutions, new service offerings, and a stronger global footprint. We're uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate growth, improve customer outcomes, and navigate the next generation of customer experience."

To support growing client demand, iQor expanded its global footprint by more than 5,300 seats and established operations in Egypt as a strategic multilingual delivery hub. Supporting more than 20 languages, the site has launched business with new and existing clients and is expected to play a significant role in the company's continued international expansion. Today, iQor supports leading brands with approximately 45,000 employees across 10 countries.

iQor's ongoing investment in its people and culture remains central to the company's performance. In addition to supporting employees through its nonprofit iQor Qares, launching the Women’s iQor Network, and establishing a reimagined mission, vision, and values , the company achieved an 89% employee satisfaction rating, promoted 94% of management roles from within, and maintained 93% of its workforce in Great Place to Work® certified locations.

The full Annual Letter is available here at iQor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.