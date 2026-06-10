Equativ and SofiaPulse Partner to Bring Creative Intelligence to Omnichannel Advertising

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As creative becomes one of the most important drivers of media performance, advertisers are under growing pressure to deliver more relevant, personalized, and effective ad experiences across increasingly fragmented channels. To help brands meet this challenge, Equativ, the leading independent end-to-end media platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SofiaPulse, an AI-powered creative intelligence platform.

The partnership combines Equativ’s premium omnichannel media platform and longstanding Creative Enhancement technology with SofiaPulse’s agentic creative infrastructure. Together, the companies will help advertisers and agencies move faster from campaign brief to creative production, personalization, activation, and performance insights across the open web.

For more than a decade, Equativ has helped brands improve the impact of existing creative assets through its proprietary, research-backed Creative Enhancement technology , designed to support attention, comprehension, and engagement across premium digital environments.

SofiaPulse adds a complementary creative intelligence layer that helps teams generate, adapt, approve, and optimize campaign creative across display, video, and CTV. Its platform supports dynamic creative workflows, signal-informed personalization, AI-assisted creative recommendations, and performance insights designed to help brands make faster and smarter creative decisions.

Together, Equativ and SofiaPulse will help brands and agencies:

Create and adapt high-impact creative experiences

Personalize messaging using signals such as geography, device, audience, context, and timing

Streamline the workflow from brief to production, approval, activation, and reporting

Use creative performance insights to improve campaign effectiveness over time





SofiaPulse’s custom creative solutions consistently deliver performance gains far exceeding industry benchmarks. Advertisers achieve CTRs that are 15–30% higher than industry benchmarks and 2–3 times greater conversion intent. Specific outcomes include a 28% brand lift for a CPG launch using sequenced storytelling and a 37% foot traffic uplift for a retailer employing dynamic creatives customized to over 12,000 local promotions.

“Current shifting consumer behaviors underscore the growing challenge for brands to capture attention and engage audiences effectively,” said Frank Maguire, SVP Product Marketing at Equativ. “With SofiaPulse, we are expanding our creative offering with AI-powered creative intelligence, helping brands deliver more adaptive, personalized, and effective campaign experiences across the open web.”

“Creative is becoming one of the most important levers in media performance, but most teams still struggle to produce, personalize, and learn from creative fast enough,” said Joe Younes, Founder and CEO of SofiaPulse. “Together with Equativ, we are bringing creative intelligence closer to media activation, helping brands move from idea to live campaign faster while making every experience more relevant, measurable, and effective.”

The partnership further strengthens Equativ’s position as one of the industry’s most complete independent media platforms, combining premium omnichannel media activation, advanced curation capabilities, attention-driven ad experiences, and AI-powered creative intelligence in a unified offering for modern advertisers.

Equativ and SofiaPulse will showcase the partnership during Cannes Lions 2026. To learn more about the partnership or request a demo, please visit: www.equativ.com/advertisers/creative-solutions

Media Contact: Caroline Millié Figueiredo pr@equativ.com

About Equativ

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory, dynamic creative formats, and engaged audiences with advanced curation and AI-powered ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 750 professionals across 19 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at Equativ.com .

About SofiaPulse

SofiaPulse is an AI-powered creative infrastructure company that helps brands and agencies generate, personalize, and activate dynamic advertising across every major media channel. Through agentic workflows, Content Pulse intelligence, and real-time creative adaptation, SofiaPulse enables marketers to launch more relevant campaigns faster while simplifying the path from creative production to activation and optimization.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dbf69f8-a676-45ea-8e41-7df0d745a9eb