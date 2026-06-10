Heilind Electronics Named Molex Distributor of the Year for 2025

Wisconsin Branch also honored with Molex Distributor Branch of the Year Award

Recognition underscores exceptional sales performance, deep inventory commitment, and a collaborative approach to supporting customers across key industries

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, has been named Distributor of the Year by Molex for 2025. The award recognizes Heilind’s outstanding sales performance, deep inventory investment, and a close, collaborative relationship focused on delivering value to customers across North America.

The Distributor of the Year honor reflects the strength of the partnership between Heilind and Molex, built on close alignment between sales organizations, shared customer engagement strategies, and a unified focus on solving complex application challenges. Through coordinated efforts, the two companies have expanded their collective reach across key markets, including industrial automation, transportation, datacom, and medical electronics.

“Heilind has demonstrated a strong commitment to execution, collaboration, and customer support,” said Jennifer Paukert, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. “Their ability to align closely with our teams, invest in inventory, and respond quickly to customer requirements has made them a trusted extension of the Molex organization.”

With one of the largest inventories of connector products in North America, Heilind maintains a strong stock position across a broad range of Molex solutions to support immediate availability and ongoing production demands. Heilind’s sales organization works closely with Molex to identify opportunities early in the design cycle, support application-specific requirements, and ensure customers have access to the right products at the right time, from initial design through full production.

“Being named Molex Distributor of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work our entire organization puts into this partnership every day,” said Brandon Clountz, Vice President of Sales at Heilind Americas. “Our teams are deeply committed to delivering the connectivity solutions, supply assurance, and technical support that help customers keep their projects moving forward. We’re proud of this recognition and equally proud that our Wisconsin Branch earned Distributor Branch of the Year, a true testament to the dedication of that team.”

Wisconsin Branch Recognized as Molex Distributor Branch of the Year

In addition to the national award, Heilind’s Wisconsin Branch was recognized by Molex as Distributor Branch of the Year for 2025. This branch-level award highlights the team’s local sales execution, inventory alignment, and customer responsiveness, qualities that mirror the broader standards that earned Heilind the top national distinction.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





Caption: Heilind Electronics named Molex Distributor of the Year for 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf075a5a-bfff-43e8-8fff-64a54156b172