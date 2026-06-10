2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters Rolls & Bags – Declaration of Independence Available on June 16

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for two-roll sets and bags of the 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter featuring the Declaration of Independence on June 16 at noon (EDT). The coin was released into circulation on June 1, 2026.

The Declaration of Independence Quarter obverse (heads) features Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and third President of the United States. The inscriptions are “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse depicts the Liberty Bell ringing. While it is unclear whether it rang out in July 1776, the Liberty Bell often rang to draw people near and share an announcement, or a declaration. The Bell’s crack is visible, with the fragility of the Bell echoing the fragility of a young nation at its founding. The inscriptions are “THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “LIBERTY,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Product options include:

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 26SQBE)

Priced at $63, a bag containing a total of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 26SQBF)

Priced at $56, a two-roll set, for a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SQRE)

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each or all these products; see images of the Declaration of Independence quarters or learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin and Medal Program products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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