AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 2026

Milwaukee, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg May 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 11,415 15,155 -24.7 46,288 53,908 -14.1 62,258 40 < 100 HP 3,986 4,714 -15.4 17,844 18,768 -4.9 24,867 100+ HP 1,270 1,416 -10.3 5,881 7,161 -17.9 6,553 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,671 21,285 -21.7 70,013 79,837 -12.3 93,678 4WD Farm Tractors 144 176 -18.2 766 1,002 -23.6 513 Total Farm Tractors 16,815 21,461 -21.6 70,779 80,839 -12.4 94,191 Self-Prop Combines 138 314 -56.1 1,066 1,248 -14.6 714







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

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