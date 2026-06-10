Bismarck Women's Health Expert Hosts Free Community Event to Help Women Understand Heavy and Painful Periods

BISMARCK, N.D., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy menstrual bleeding and painful periods affect millions of women, yet many never discuss their symptoms with a healthcare provider or realize treatment options are available. To help women better understand what is normal, what is not, and when to seek care, Dr. Rhonda Schafer-McLean, Founder and Medical Director at Balance Medical & Bal Med Skin, and her team are hosting a free community education event, "Ladies' Night: Heavy and Painful Periods—Know Your Options," on Thursday, June 18 at Shakers on 3rd, located at 307 N 3rd St. in downtown Bismarck. The event is free and open to the public. Women are encouraged to bring a friend and join the conversation. Media are also welcome to attend.

The evening will feature an interactive discussion led by Dr. Schafer-McLean, who will address common causes of heavy and painful periods, answer audience questions, and discuss available treatment options for women seeking relief from symptoms that can impact work, family life, sleep, exercise, and overall well-being.

"Many women have been told that heavy periods and menstrual pain are simply something they have to live with, but that's not always the case," said Dr. Schafer-McLean. "We want women to know there are options available and encourage them to have conversations about symptoms that may be affecting their quality of life."

Attendees will learn about a range of treatment options, including Cerene® Endometrial Cryotherapy, an innovative in-office treatment for heavy and painful periods that requires no incisions, anesthesia, or hormones.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:00 p.m. featuring complimentary appetizers and beverages, opportunities to meet the Balance Medical and Bal Med Skin team, and more than $20,000 in giveaways and special offers. The moderated conversation with Dr. Schafer-McLean will begin at 6:00 p.m.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care. For more information, please visit www.cerene.com.

Important Safety Information: www.cerene.com/safety-information

About Dr. Rhonda Schafer-McLean

Dr. Rhonda Schafer-McLean is a board-certified OB/GYN with more than 15 years of experience caring for women throughout North Dakota. As the founder of Balance Medical and Bal Med Skin, she combines advanced medical expertise with a genuine, down-to-earth approach. Whether she’s performing surgery or helping someone feel more confident in their skin, Dr. Rhonda believes every woman deserves care that’s personal, approachable, and tailored to her life.

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004

Balance Medical Contact:

Jaime Sabot

701-498-4111

Jaime@BalanceND.com

www.BalanceND.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/561ac3ee-7cae-4280-bb59-ff954c83a13e