Small Town, Big Yes: How Albany R-III Passed a Tax Increase with 75% Support

Albany, MO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when tax increases face growing resistance across the country, Albany R-III School District offers a compelling example of what’s possible when a community comes together around a shared priority. On April 7, voters in this small rural northwest Missouri district approved a tax increase school bond issue with nearly 75% support—an outcome that stands out in today’s challenging political and economic climate.

Rather than relying on a single campaign push, the district and community leaders took a deliberate, grassroots approach to building understanding and trust. The Warriors C.A.R.E. committee played a central role, organizing outreach efforts focused on transparency, education, and engagement. Through open houses, community forums, and ongoing conversations, residents were given multiple opportunities to learn about the district’s facility needs and the long-term impact of the proposed improvements.

Veregy, a leading decarbonization and energy services provider, supported these efforts by developing clear, accessible informational materials that helped communicate both the urgency of the needs and the value of the investment. This collaborative approach and community presentations ensured that voters were well-informed and confident in their decision.

The approved project that will be implemented by Veregy will address critical infrastructure needs across the district, including window replacements, HVAC system upgrades, lighting improvements, drainage enhancements, and other necessary repairs. Beyond reducing the risk of costly emergency fixes, the improvements will directly enhance student comfort, indoor air quality, and overall safety, creating environments where students and staff can thrive.

“What this vote shows is the strength of our community,” said Albany R-III Superintendent Dustin Freeman. “Even in a climate where tax increases are difficult to pass, our residents took the time to understand the need and the long-term benefits. Their support allows us to make meaningful improvements that will serve our students for years to come.”

Perry Phillips, a long-standing local community member, reflected on the broader impact: “This was about more than a ballot measure - it was about investing in our future. The district made the effort to keep people informed, and the community responded. It’s something we can all be proud of.”

Albany’s success highlights a broader lesson for rural districts: when transparency, education, and community involvement are prioritized, even the most challenging initiatives can gain strong support. In Albany, that approach turned a difficult ask into a unifying effort—one that will benefit students and the community for decades to come.

About Veregy:

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. We provide turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce our clients’ energy and operating costs by implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability.

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