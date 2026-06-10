Pepper Lunch Accelerates Texas Expansion with Four Locations Secured Across Austin and Houston

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 570 locations across 17 countries, today announced that franchisee Sizzling Hospitality has secured four locations across the Austin and Houston metropolitan areas just nine months after signing a 20-unit development agreement to bring the brand to Texas.

The initial wave of development includes signed locations in Leander, Hutto, and Kyle in the Greater Austin area, as well as Missouri City in Greater Houston market, representing a significant milestone for one of Pepper Lunch’s largest franchise development agreements in North America. The group will have as many as ten leased sites secured by the end of June and anticipates up to eight of those to be open one year from now, or within twenty months of becoming a large franchisee.

Led by veteran restaurant executive Bobby Shaw, Sizzling Hospitality signed its Texas development agreement September 30, 2025, and expects to open multiple Pepper Lunch restaurants within its first 18 months of development.

“One of the reasons we selected Bobby and Sizzling Hospitality to develop Texas was their ability to execute quickly and strategically,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “In less than a year, they’ve assembled an impressive pipeline spanning both Austin and Houston, two of the fastest-growing and most dynamic restaurant markets in the country. This level of momentum validates the tremendous opportunity we see for Pepper Lunch throughout Texas.”

The first announced location will open by the end of the year at 516 East San Gabriel Parkway, Suite 130 in Leander, introducing Central Texas diners to Pepper Lunch’s signature sizzling iron plate dining experience. Additional locations in Hutto, Kyle, and Missouri City are currently progressing through development and are expected to open as part of the group’s initial rollout.

Texas remains one of Pepper Lunch’s most important growth markets and was among the first states to fully sell out following the launch of the brand’s U.S. franchise program. The four secured locations represent the first phase of a broader plan to develop 20 restaurants throughout Austin, Houston and San Antonio over the next five years.

Founded in Japan in 1994, Pepper Lunch has built a devoted following around the world with its interactive dining concept that allows guests to become part of the cooking experience. Meals arrive on a patented iron plate heated to more than 500 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing guests to mix, season and finish cooking premium meats, rice and fresh vegetables right at the table.

Each of the Texas restaurants will feature the brand’s signature Beef Pepper Rice, alongside steaks, teriyaki dishes, and other Japanese and Asian comfort food favorites. Known for delivering premium-quality meals at an approachable price point, Pepper Lunch allows guests to get in, enjoy a freshly prepared meal, and be on their way in approximately 25 minutes.

For Shaw, who has spent more than three decades helping grow some of the restaurant industry’s most recognizable brands including McDonald’s, Chipotle, Freebirds, and Salt & Straw, the Austin market represents an ideal place to introduce Pepper Lunch.

“Austin and Houston diners are always looking for something new and memorable,” said Shaw. “Pepper Lunch delivers both. It combines the energy and excitement of an interactive dining experience with incredible food and a strong value. We believe Texas is going to embrace this concept in a big way.”

Pepper Lunch continues to expand rapidly across North America, with more than 120 restaurants under paid development commitments across multiple states and territories. Texas is one of the brand’s largest growth markets and is now fully committed for future development.

For franchise information, visit pepperlunchrestaurants.com. Follow the brand on Instagram at @pepperlunchrestaurants.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 570 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5009e78-1281-4ed4-9f94-6936cc111225