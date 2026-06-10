Generations of nature lovers protect key property within Myra–Bellevue Park

Kelowna, BC, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 64-hectare private land inholding within Myra–Bellevue Park has been permanently protected, strengthening an important wildlife corridor in the Okanagan and helping safeguard the ecological integrity of the park.

“Conserving land like this is about protecting what people and wildlife rely on every day,” said Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation. “It’s about making sure no puzzle piece is missing so the full picture of the park can be whole and enjoyed over time. As always, I am very grateful to our local partners and all our supporters, including the Wilson 5 Foundation and Cynthia and Paul Rodgers, for their support.”

Support also came from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, with the combined effort of all partners helping make this project possible.

“The Government of Canada is proud to support the protection of this ecologically rich property through the Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund,” said the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature. “By conserving habitats and strengthening climate-resilient landscapes, we are helping to safeguard nature and support communities that rely on a healthy environment.”

The protection of this inholding builds on decades of grassroots advocacy in the South Slopes, where local residents and volunteers helped protect the landscapes that became Myra–Bellevue Park in 2001. Myra–Bellevue Park is used year-round by people seeking connection to nature, whether hiking, cycling, horseback riding, wildlife watching, or simply spending time outdoors close to home.

“Myra-Bellevue Park is a true gem in the Okanagan. This acquisition strengthens protection of wildlife habitat while deepening people’s connection to nature,” said the Honourable Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “We are always looking for ways to expand parks and protected areas so people can continue to enjoy these incredible places while conserving the natural and cultural values that make them special. The support of the BC Parks Foundation and its supporters is instrumental in helping secure and protect important land for future generations.”

The forested property—home to streams, wetlands, and ponds—escaped the devastating 2003 Okanagan Mountain wildfire, leaving it as an intact refuge for wildlife in a region still recovering from fire. The land supports species including deer, elk, moose, bear, cougar, and lynx, and provides critical habitat for the American badger, a species at risk.

“This property has always been incredibly valuable from a conservation perspective,” said Rick Ellery of Friends of the South Slopes. “It wasn’t affected by the 2003 fire, it sits beside a major conservation corridor through the Okanagan, and it protects important habitat for large mammals. Opportunities like this don’t come up often, and when they do, it’s important to act. When land is protected thoughtfully, nature flourishes, and so do the people who rely on these places for their wellbeing.”

The land was stewarded for nearly three decades by the Bauer family, who immigrated to Canada from Germany in the early 1980s. For Karin Bauer and her family, the property, affectionately known as “the Alm”—short for Almhütte, the German word for “mountain hut”—was a place of gathering, wildlife watching, and quiet time together in nature.

“My dad loved this land,” said Karin. “He built a small cabin up there, photographed the moose and their calves, and spent hours watching wildlife move through the property. It was his happy place. When we made the difficult decision to sell, we knew we didn’t want to see the land developed. When BC Parks Foundation stepped in, we were absolutely thrilled. Knowing the land will stay as it is—and that future generations can experience and enjoy it as we did—means everything to us.”

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