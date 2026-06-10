Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: Anterix Inc. Anterix Inc.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Full Year FY2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Executed new spectrum sale agreements with CPS Energy, Texas-New Mexico Power and NorthWestern Energy during FY2026 for total contracted proceeds of $23.9 million
  • Subsequent to year end, in April 2026, the Company entered into a new spectrum sale agreement with Benton PUD for a total contract price of $0.8 million
  • On February 18, 2026, the FCC adopted the 2026 Report and Order to expand the 900 MHz broadband segment from 6 MHz to 10 MHz
  • Received $127 million of contracted proceeds from customers with $50 million of contracted proceeds outstanding
  • Launched TowerX™, a tower site access service, and CatalyX®, a turnkey connectivity management solution
  • Delivered broadband licenses to customers covering 155 counties and recorded a $34.8 million gain on sale of intangible assets
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 219 counties and recorded a $105.4 million gain
  • Invested $27.2 million in spectrum clearing costs

Fourth Quarter FY2026 Financial Highlights

  • Delivered broadband licenses to customers covering 92 counties and recorded a $22.0 million gain on sale of intangible assets
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 46 counties and recorded a $11.1 million gain
  • Invested $7.4 million in spectrum clearing costs

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2026, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $98.5 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $6.1 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, Anterix had no share repurchase activity. In fiscal 2026 full year, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $1.0 million. As of March 31, 2026, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q4-fy2026-anterix-earnings-conference-call to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, regulatory actions or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets and services to its targeted utility or other customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; and (vi) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$98,533  $47,374 
Non-trade receivable    2,926 
Spectrum receivable 10,638   7,107 
Escrow deposits 6,130   547 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,684   2,801 
Total current assets 119,985   60,755 
Escrow deposits    7,103 
Property and equipment, net 827   1,302 
Right of use assets, net 4,069   4,829 
Intangible assets 310,712   228,983 
Deferred broadband costs 29,069   28,944 
Other assets 548   1,188 
Total assets$465,210  $333,104 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses$15,028  $9,075 
Accrued severance and other related charges 2,810   2,265 
Due to related parties    30 
Operating lease liabilities 1,424   1,643 
Contingent liability 2,220   8,093 
Deferred revenue 14,513   6,095 
Total current liabilities 35,995   27,201 
Operating lease liabilities 2,995   3,747 
Contingent liability 6,000   15,336 
Deferred revenue 146,665   118,577 
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911   4,911 
Deferred income tax 6,323   6,606 
Other liabilities    125 
Total liabilities 202,889   176,503 
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 15)   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,914,271 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 2   2 
Additional paid-in capital 564,617   548,542 
Accumulated deficit (302,298)  (391,943)
Total stockholders’ equity 262,321   156,601 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$465,210  $333,104 



Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Spectrum revenue$1,958  $1,389  $6,501  $6,031 
        
Operating expenses       
General and administrative 8,560   9,220   36,063   42,671 
Sales and support 2,519   1,594   6,900   6,110 
Product development 1,267   1,089   4,703   5,735 
Severance and other related charges 2,776   258   4,596   3,771 
Depreciation and amortization 103   76   464   548 
Operating expenses 15,225   12,237   52,726   58,835 
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (11,095)  (1,953)  (105,419)  (22,799)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (22,021)  (18,294)  (34,780)  (18,294)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 14   3   44   3 
Income (loss) from operations 19,835   9,396   93,930   (11,714)
Interest income 472   446   1,633   2,159 
Other income 75   40   143   75 
Income (loss) before income taxes 20,382   9,882   95,706   (9,480)
Income tax expense 1,862   674   5,071   1,892 
Net income (loss)$18,520  $9,208  $90,635  $(11,372)
Net income (loss) per common share basic$0.99  $0.50  $4.85  $(0.61)
Net income (loss) per common share diluted$0.98  $0.49  $4.83  $(0.61)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,761,900   18,577,700   18,688,175   18,562,446 
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 18,862,936   18,709,205   18,755,739   18,562,446 



Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
( in thousands)
 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES       
Net income (loss)$18,520  $9,208  $90,635  $(11,372)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization 103   76   464   548 
Stock compensation expense 2,697   2,912   11,491   13,531 
Deferred income taxes 182   (130)  (283)  325 
Rights of use assets 207   431   760   1,657 
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (11,095)  (1,953)  (105,419)  (22,799)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (22,021)  (18,294)  (34,780)  (18,294)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 14   3   44   3 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities       
Non-trade receivable    (2,926)  2,926   (2,926)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (552)  (139)  (738)  1,126 
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (117)  167   (1,707)  550 
Accrued severance and other related charges 117   (25)  545   2,265 
Due to related parties    30   (30)  30 
Operating lease liabilities (225)  (507)  (971)  (1,960)
Contingent liability (869)  (4,001)  6,195   5,999 
Deferred revenue 28,582   (1,389)  36,506   2,460 
Other liabilities (24)  (18)  (127)  (406)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,519   (16,555)  5,511   (29,263)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES       
Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs (7,372)  (5,474)  (27,172)  (18,095)
Proceeds from sale of spectrum 53,498   40,935   67,737   40,935 
Purchases of equipment (22)  (46)  (31)  (87)
Net cash provided by investing activities 46,104   35,415   40,534   22,753 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES       
Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,197   1,691   5,354   3,651 
Repurchase of common stock    (1,955)  (990)  (8,398)
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (44)     (770)  (1,843)
Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 5,153   (264)  3,594   (6,590)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 66,776   18,596   49,639   (13,100)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH       
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 37,887   36,428   55,024   68,124 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$104,663  $55,024  $104,663  $55,024 


The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents $98,533 $47,374 $60,578
Escrow deposits  6,130  7,650  7,546
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $104,663 $55,024 $68,124
       
    December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents   $29,534 $28,797
Escrow deposits    8,353  7,631
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   $37,887 $36,428


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
( in thousands except per share data)

Share Repurchase Program

The following table presents the share repurchase activity for the three months and years ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands, except per share data):

 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31,
  2026  2025  2026  2025
Number of shares repurchased and retired   50  43  245
Average price paid per share*$ $38.63 $22.94 $33.71
Total cost to repurchase$ $1,955 $990 $8,398
  • Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.

As of March 31, 2026, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

Expected Future Cash Proceeds

The following table illustrates the estimated contracted customer proceeds for Fiscal 2027 and thereafter (in thousands):

CustomersFiscal 2027(1) Thereafter(1)(2)
Ameren$16,300 $
SDG&E   3,100
Xcel Energy   4,000
LCRA   7,200
CPS 6,500  
TNMP 1,600  1,600
NWE 700  7,000
Benton PUD 200  500
Total$25,300 $23,400
  1. Total cash proceeds are subject to change based on final delivery date of the broadband licenses for the associated milestone, which may include penalties associated with delayed deliveries.
  2. Thereafter expected cash proceeds range from FY28 through FY34.

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