DSCP Smart Fulfillment Prepares Cross Border Fulfillment Operations for EU De Minimis Rule Change

Pomona, CA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona, CA - June 10, 2026 - -

Starting July 1, 2026, the European Union will end its €150 duty-free threshold and apply a flat €3 customs duty per item category on parcels valued under €150 entering from outside the bloc, fundamentally altering the economics of cross-border e-commerce to European markets.

The EU de minimis rule change affects a massive volume of international commerce. According to European Commission data, 4.6 billion low-value parcels entered the EU in 2024, with volumes doubling annually since 2022. The new duty structure charges per tariff heading, meaning parcels containing multiple product categories will face stacked charges. Three different categories would incur €9 in duties. This interim rate will remain in effect through 2028 before standard tariffs apply, with an additional €2 handling fee proposed for implementation in November 2026.

The elimination of duty-free thresholds represents a global shift in cross-border commerce policy. The United States already ended its $800 de minimis exemption in August 2025, meaning the two largest consumer markets worldwide have now eliminated duty-free thresholds for low-value imports within less than a year of each other.

For e-commerce sellers shipping to EU customers, the changes create immediate operational challenges: higher per-order costs, mandatory HS code accuracy requirements, and the need for landed-cost transparency at checkout. These new requirements demand sophisticated customs management and compliance expertise that many sellers lack internally.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a US-based fulfillment company offering cross-border fulfillment services to over 150 countries, has positioned its operations to help sellers navigate these regulatory changes. The company handles customs clearance, tariff classification, and compliance documentation, enabling sellers to meet the new requirements and manage the transition smoothly.

"The end of the de minimis exemption requires sellers to rethink their entire approach to European markets," said Elaine Shan, CEO at DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "Success after July 1 depends on having systems in place for accurate tariff classification, automated customs documentation, and transparent cost calculation. Sellers who prepare now will maintain their competitive position, while those who wait risk losing European customers to compliance failures and unexpected costs."

The regulatory shift affects all international sellers equally, from established brands to emerging direct-to-consumer companies. Each shipment will require proper customs documentation, accurate product classification codes, and pre-calculated duty amounts displayed to customers before purchase completion.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment brings substantial experience to cross-border logistics challenges, backed by a fulfillment operation with over 10 years of experience serving more than 2,500 e-commerce brands worldwide. The company maintains dedicated account management for each client and provides transparent pricing structures designed to accommodate the new duty requirements. The company is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on verified customer reviews.

With fulfillment centers in California and New Jersey, DSCP Smart Fulfillment serves direct-to-consumer brands and online sellers across multiple platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, and Amazon. The company specializes in international shipping, customs clearance, and regulatory compliance for e-commerce businesses expanding into global markets.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768