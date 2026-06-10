Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting.

Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their strong show of support. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Wildeboer added: “The Company is performing well in multiple ways despite the tariff and trade challenges. Our culture is a sustainable competitive advantage, and we expect to continue to deliver positive results for our stakeholders. Our outlook remains positive.”

Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 9, 2026. A total of 41,638,513 Common Shares, or 58.73% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer

Fred Olson

Pat D’Eramo

Terry Lyons

Maureen Midgley

David Schoch

Molly Shoichet

Sandra Pupatello

Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal

Edward Waitzer

91.60%

94.88%

99.59%

97.48%

99.84%

99.89%

99.73%

98.05%

98.62%

98.77%

Additionally, Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 96.90% support.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The words “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “views”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company’s most recent Annual information Form and MD&A and other public filings which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001

Fred Di Tosto, President

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416.749.0314

Fax: 289.982.3001