CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Monaco, Monaco, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, successfully hosted an exclusive VIP experience during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, welcoming select traders, investors, strategic partners, and industry leaders aboard the private CZR Yacht in Monaco's iconic Port Hercule.

Held during one of the most prestigious events on the global sporting calendar, the invitation-only gathering served as a platform for networking, relationship building, and discussions around the future of digital assets, technology, and global finance.

The event forms part of CZR Exchange's broader commitment to strengthening engagement with its growing international community while creating unique opportunities that extend beyond traditional trading environments.

“At CZR Exchange, we believe our community deserves more than access to markets – they deserve access to meaningful relationships and world-class experiences,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. “The Monaco Grand Prix provided the perfect setting to celebrate our VIP community and connect with partners, traders, and innovators from around the world.”

Throughout the weekend, guests enjoyed premium hospitality, exclusive race-week experiences, and curated networking opportunities designed to bring together ambitious individuals from across the digital asset ecosystem.

The Monaco activation reflects CZR Exchange's broader vision of building a global community centered on innovation, performance, and long-term engagement. As the company continues to expand internationally, community-focused events and VIP experiences remain an important part of its growth strategy.

The Monaco Grand Prix gathering follows a series of international initiatives aimed at strengthening client relationships while reinforcing CZR Exchange's position as a rapidly growing global digital asset platform.





About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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