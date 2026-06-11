Bangalore, India, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wardrobe and study table rentals are rising across the Delhi NCR region through 2026 as salaried corporate transferees weigh the cost of setting up storage and a home workspace — around ₹30,000 for a wardrobe and ₹15,000 for a study setup, increasingly financed on EMI — against rental plans starting near ₹500 a month for a wardrobe and ₹300 to ₹400 for a study table. Rental platforms operating across the region, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand build through Sector 62 Noida, Cyber City Gurgaon, Sohna Road, Dwarka, Indirapuram, Sector 150 Noida and Golf Course Extension — corridors dominated by hybrid professionals and corporate transferees whose tenure at any one address is rarely their decision to make. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/wardrobe-and-organizer-on-rent

The EMI economics for a salaried transferee are sharper than the upfront cost suggests. A mid-career professional in Cyber City earning ₹60,000 to ₹1,20,000 a month who finances a ₹45,000 wardrobe-and-study setup over twelve to eighteen monthly instalments is, in practice, betting on a job and a location that the next corporate transfer can override at short notice. The EMI does not move when the resident does, and a transferee reassigned from Gurgaon to Bangalore halfway through the schedule still owes the next instalment on furniture that may no longer fit the new flat or even the new city. Layered on that is the financial pattern most outright buyers underestimate: a salaried household that drains its savings to buy furniture outright leaves no cushion for the kind of emergencies — medical, family, redundancy — that arrive without warning. Either path locks the buyer in.

Job-market uncertainty has made that lock-in more consequential. Corporate restructurings, AI-driven role changes and the steady pace of layoffs across IT and professional-services sectors have shortened the horizon over which any individual posting can be assumed to hold. For the salaried transferee, the question is no longer whether the EMI fits the current salary; it is whether the salary itself will be in place at the same level when the final instalment falls due. Rental converts that exposure into a monthly outflow that can end with the lease, the transfer or the role — preserving the optionality a financed purchase quietly removes.

The ₹45,000 combined wardrobe-and-study setup financed on EMI versus rental plans totalling under ₹1,000 a month is increasingly being cited in relocation-cost evaluations across NCR's corporate corridors, particularly among salaried transferees and hybrid workers whose addresses and incomes track a corporate calendar rather than a personal one.

The home-workspace category itself rewards renting specifically. A proper hybrid setup needs a desk at the right height and a chair that supports long hours, and the health stakes of getting it wrong over time are real — long hours at an ill-fitting desk carry a genuine physical cost. But for a transferee facing a move within twelve months, the economics of buying quality ergonomic furniture only to abandon it at the next posting rarely make sense. Rental at ₹300 to ₹400 a month delivers the same ergonomic standard on a tenure that matches the posting, then ends or relocates when the transfer does. Wardrobe rental layers on the same flexibility — scaling capacity to each flat's existing storage and handing relocation to the provider rather than the employee.

Other platforms in the segment, including Cityfurnish and Furlenco, list wardrobe and study furniture rentals across the NCR market, and the category has settled into a recognised alternative to ownership for the region's salaried professional base. Rentomojo, the largest organised furniture and appliances rental platform in India by subscription revenue and live subscribers per the Redseer report cited in its DRHP filed March 27, 2026, offers wardrobe and study table plans across Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, with more than 227,000 active subscribers across 22 cities and free relocation across the region bundled into plans rather than billed separately.

The combination of EMI lock-in, short corporate-posting tenures and a job market that no longer guarantees the income stream a financed purchase assumes makes outright ownership a poor fit for NCR's salaried workforce. The pull toward wardrobe and study table rental in the region is more accurately read as a match to professional mobility and job-market uncertainty rather than a verdict on ownership itself.

Wardrobe and study table rentals across Delhi NCR sit within a broader shift toward an appliance-as-a-service economy in India's metros, where the cost of equipping a home is increasingly converted into a monthly outflow that moves with the resident — and ends when the posting does. For the region's salaried transferees and hybrid professionals, renting the desk, the chair and the wardrobe has become the rational response to a working life that no longer accommodates the long commitments ownership demands. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture-on-rent

This press release is based on publicly available information and industry data, including the Rentomojo DRHP filed March 27, 2026 and the Redseer industry report. Pricing and plan details are indicative, subject to change, and may vary by city, configuration, and tenure. Figures cited for ownership, maintenance, and rental costs are illustrative and intended for general market context. Readers should verify current pricing and availability directly with the relevant platforms before making purchase or rental decisions.

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