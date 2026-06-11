Kinepolis signs agreement to acquire 13 US Showcase Cinemas

Regulated information – Inside information

11 June 2026, 07:00 AM CET

Kinepolis (Euronext: KIN) has reached an agreement with Harbor Lights Entertainment (formerly National Amusements Inc.) to acquire Showcase Cinemas in the US. The acquisition will include 13 cinemas, of which seven are located in Massachusetts, four in New York, one in Ohio and one in Rhode island. The transaction includes the ownership of six cinemas, while the remaining ones are operated under lease agreements. Kinepolis expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the summer 2026.

As a result of this agreement, Kinepolis will add 164 screens to its portfolio, representing 17 794 seats. The 13 well-maintained, high-end Showcase Cinemas welcomed approximately 4 million visitors in 2025, generating USD 90+ million in revenue. Showcase Cinemas provide enhanced food offerings and multiple premium large format (PLF) screens, with 80% of all auditoriums featuring recliner seating in a stadium-style configuration.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group: “This acquisition allows us to expand our market position in the US from Michigan to the East Coast with an asset and a team that enable us to implement Kinepolis’ operational model and corporate strategy, ultimately enhancing the experience for moviegoers in these markets. Furthermore, this acquisition provides a valuable real estate position, with future opportunities for further redevelopment and optimization being explored.”

Transaction and next steps

The acquisition has an enterprise value of USD 30 million, largely covered by the substantial Real Estate value of the owned US Showcase Cinemas. In 2025, the company achieved approximately break-even theatre-level cash flow. Kinepolis expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the summer 2026.

Kinepolis will continue to operate Showcase Cinemas under the existing brand name and prioritizes the continuity for all Showcase customers, while carefully considering the needs of employees and other stakeholders.

LionTree Advisors is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel to Harbor Lights Entertainment. EY-Parthenon acted as financial advisor to Kinepolis Group, PwC as tax advisor, and Dentons as legal counsel.

Pictures available here.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office

+32 (0)9 241 00 16

pressoffice@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

Kinepolis Group NV operates 63 cinemas in Europe, spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. The Group also runs 35 cinemas in Canada and 24 in the United States.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 122 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,314 screens and more than 220,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.