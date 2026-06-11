NetBox Labs Announces Infrastructure Intelligence Platform With New Capabilities Spanning Entire Network and Infrastructure Lifecycle

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs today launched its infrastructure intelligence platform, a unified system that lets technology infrastructure teams model their intent, see what's procured and how it's deployed, act through AI-accelerated automation, and govern every change with guardrails for humans and AI agents.

With hundreds of thousands of deployments, NetBox is the industry standard system of record that sits at the core of the NetBox Labs Platform. Already critical to the operations of neoclouds, hyperscale AI datacenters, enterprises, and OT operators worldwide, companies like ARM, Cisco, CoreWeave and J.P. Morgan Chase rely upon the NetBox Labs Platform to manage complex, fast-evolving infrastructure at enormous scale. The platform's breadth is reflected in how customers use it: more than a third rely on multiple NetBox Labs products to run their infrastructure operations.

Today, NetBox Labs is rapidly expanding its platform to address full-spectrum infrastructure intelligence needs for its massive install base. As networks and infrastructure have become more complex, teams need more than just a network source of truth to help them make sense of their increasingly complicated footprint. With today’s array of new capabilities, the NetBox Labs Platform extends infrastructure intelligence to organizations at any stage in their modernization journey to model, see, act upon, and govern their infrastructure with confidence.

MODEL: The World’s Infrastructure data

NetBox Data Exchange (NDX) is the world's largest curated catalog of infrastructure component metadata, covering tens of thousands of device types across hundreds of manufacturers. Instead of digging through vendor PDFs, teams pull lifecycle, environmental, operational, and observability metadata directly into the NetBox Labs Platform, ready for planning, automation, compliance, and AI-driven workflows. More here .

NetBox Asset Lifecycle is a native procurement pipeline connecting network design to physical deployment. It generates and manages bills of materials (BOMs), purchase orders, shipments, and spares against planned DCIM objects – creating one auditable thread from approval through installation in the system of record teams already trust. More here .

SEE: Continuous Visibility from Intent to Reality

NetBox Assurance shows teams what’s deployed, how it's changing, and where operational reality differs from intended design. The product’s discovery capabilities eliminate manual data entry and detect drift, while NetBox Assurance continuously validates that your system of record matches what’s running, so teams can understand and fix drift, ensuring automation always runs on current, accurate data. More here .

ACT: The Infrastructure Data Layer for AI Agents

The NetBox Labs Platform MCP Server and a new array of official agent skills for the NetBox Labs ecosystem make infrastructure readable and writable by AI agents. With comprehensive tools for every platform capability, per-user authentication, and data management guardrails with branching and change approval gates, any MCP-compatible agent can operate the NetBox Labs Platform, and the open library with dozens of agent skills teaches it to do so correctly. Now, any agent can work with NetBox Labs, complementing the platform’s embedded agent, NetBox Copilot. More here .

GOVERN: Compliance and Resilience, Validated before every Change

NetBox Validation brings continuous compliance auditing, pre-change safety verification, and infrastructure resilience analysis into the NetBox Labs Platform. It combines three engines — intent validation, configuration analysis, and infrastructure resilience — to answer two questions: "Is this change safe to deploy?" and "What breaks if this fails?" With NetBox Validation, teams gain compliance and audit readiness. Meanwhile, AI agents gain critical guardrails and self-correction capabilities enabling agentic operations with confidence. More here .

The NetBox Labs Platform news comes as the company and the NetBox community celebrate a decade since the open source network source of truth was first released. Since its start in 2016, NetBox has earned 20,000+ GitHub stars, with more than 350 releases and 15,000+ commits from nearly 400 contributors, making it the world's most widely adopted system of record for complex networks and infrastructure.

In 2023, NetBox Labs was founded as the commercial steward of NetBox with the mission to make it easier to build and manage complex networks and infrastructure. Over the last three years, the company has announced innovations spanning operations, observability, drift management, AI, and much more, rapidly extending the impact of the NetBox Labs Platform and driving accelerating growth and adoption. The company has raised more than $55 million from world class investors, and developed strategic partnerships across the global system integrator ecosystem including WWT, AHEAD, Presidio, and more.

“Ten years ago, NetBox solved a critical problem by giving infrastructure teams an authoritative source of truth,” said Kris Beevers, CEO and cofounder of NetBox Labs. “But today, enterprises of all maturity levels need more than just a source of truth. They need a system of record that delivers a trusted, continuously updated understanding of infrastructure that both humans and AI can operate against safely and confidently. Whether just starting out with agents or well on your way to an automated infrastructure management stack, NetBox Labs is the foundational platform for running infrastructure at any scale. We are proud of how far NetBox has come and thankful for our community. NetBox Labs will always invest in open source, while continuing to quickly expand our commercial platform to help organizations manage growing complexity with greater speed, confidence, and control.”

To mark the 10th birthday of open source NetBox, NetBox Labs will be hosting NetBox Evolve, its inaugural conference for the community, customers and partners, on October 13, 2026 at the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, Florida. Those interested in learning more can visit netboxevolve.com .

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs simplifies the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world’s most demanding technical environments. As the commercial steward of NetBox, the open-source infrastructure system of record trusted by 10,000+ organizations for more than a decade, NetBox Labs streamlines infrastructure procurement, modeling, deployment and management for both humans and agents. The company’s infrastructure intelligence platform powers business-critical systems at companies like ARM, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games trust NetBox Labs to manage the networks and infrastructure critical to their business. Headquartered in New York City, NetBox Labs is backed by NGP, Notable Capital, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce, and Two Sigma. Visit netboxlabs.com.