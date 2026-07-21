NetBox Labs and BlueAlly Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Network Automation and Infrastructure Transformation

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs , the company simplifying the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world’s most demanding technical environments, today announced its strategic partnership with BlueAlly , a leading technology solutions and managed services provider, to drive network automation and infrastructure transformation across the enterprise.

The partnership brings the NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform into BlueAlly's automation reference architecture as a core foundational component, enabling BlueAlly's Network and Infrastructure Automation team to design and deliver personalized automation solutions built on a trusted, authoritative infrastructure data foundation.

As infrastructure grows more complex across every sector, organizations are struggling to manage distributed systems, reduce operational drift, and build the data foundation required for AI and automation at scale. Success hinges on a reliable, well-structured system of record, one that keeps infrastructure data accurate over time and supports consistent, automated operations across diverse and evolving environments.

"Deepening our partnership with BlueAlly means customers can take advantage of BlueAlly's extensive expertise and highly skilled forward deployed engineering team to deploy network and infrastructure solutions that best fit their needs," said Bill Lapcevic, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of NetBox Labs. "I'm especially excited that our joint customers will now have access to NetBox Labs' new infrastructure intelligence platform, which goes beyond a network source of truth, extending infrastructure intelligence to organizations at any stage in their modernization journey. Now large-scale enterprises and smaller footprint operations can leverage the combination of NetBox Labs’ game changing infrastructure intelligence and Blue Ally’s expert team to drive real impact within their organizations.”

The NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform is an authoritative system of record that spans every stage of infrastructure management. It allows teams to model the intended state of infrastructure, see how it compares to actual state, streamline procurement and act through AI-accelerated automation. With the NetBox Labs platform, companies at any stage in their automation journey establish a powerful and trustworthy foundation for their automation initiatives.

"NetBox Labs is a powerful solution for us to center our automation reference architecture around and marks a strategic addition to our business. Not only is the NetBox Labs platform a powerful infrastructure system of record that companies quickly trust, but the fast-growing integration ecosystem around NetBox Labs also means clients can make the most of their investments in solutions like ServiceNow and Ansible to import their data into NetBox Labs for better compliance and efficiency outcomes," said David Coulter, Chief Technology Officer at BlueAlly.

The partnership reflects BlueAlly's continued focus on helping clients conquer IT complexity through secure, well-managed services and NetBox Labs' commitment to working with partners that bring deep expertise across critical enterprise sectors. Together, the two companies will support clients across network modernization, datacenter buildouts, and infrastructure automation and AI initiatives.

"BlueAlly’s deep specialization in network automation combined with expert implementation from a team that deeply understands enterprise deployments and complexity makes them a natural partner for NetBox Labs,” said Lapcevic. “Enterprise clients who need hands-on delivery support will benefit from faster time to value in their network automation journey.”

This latest news comes on the heels of the company's partnership expansion driving continued value for clients who rely on the NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform to operate, automate, and modernize their infrastructure.

Want to learn more about how NetBox Labs and BlueAlly can support your infrastructure management? Get in touch: https://netboxlabs.com/contact-us/

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs simplifies the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world's most demanding technical environments. As the commercial steward of NetBox, the open-source infrastructure system of record trusted by 10,000+ organizations for more than a decade, NetBox Labs streamlines infrastructure procurement, modeling, deployment, and management for both humans and agents. Top companies like ARM, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente, and Riot Games trust NetBox Labs to manage the networks and infrastructure critical to their business. Headquartered in New York City, NetBox Labs is backed by NGP, Notable Capital, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce, and Two Sigma. Visit netboxlabs.com .

About BlueAlly

BlueAlly helps organizations trade IT complexity for capability with solutions and services that elevate possibility. BlueAlly's approach is built to make technology more accessible, more certain, and more impactful for every organization, supported by managed services and professional services capabilities across key technology domains.