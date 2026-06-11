MEXC Launches "Kickoff Fest" Trading Event with 8,000,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has announced the launch of the "MEXC Kickoff Fest" trading event. Running from June 11 to July 21, 2026 (UTC), the 40-day event brings the excitement of the pitch with Infinite Opportunities for users worldwide. Throughout the event, users who complete trading tasks can share up to 8,000,000 USDT in rewards.

The "MEXC Kickoff Fest" offers a simple participation mechanism. Users can earn points through free daily predictions, daily check-ins, and Futures trading tasks. Those who reach a daily Futures trading volume of 5,000 USDT will qualify for the daily reward distribution. Additionally, users from selected countries may participate in exclusive regional events to earn extra rewards on top of the main event.

Users can further boost their points through two point-enhancing mechanics: the Combo Card, which offers point multipliers upon completing trading and referral tasks, and the Combo Buff, which increases the chances of receiving higher-value point boosters by maintaining trading task streaks. Daily rewards are distributed proportionally based on points; the more points a user accumulates, the greater their share of the daily reward. Users can share 200,000 USDT daily in Futures bonuses.

Driven by the philosophy of "One World. One Game. Infinite Opportunities", MEXC officially launches the event, offering generous rewards and exclusive opportunities to users worldwide. As a universal gateway bridging global digital and traditional markets, MEXC remains dedicated to reducing barriers to entry and empowering users to unlock broader financial opportunities.

For more details and to join the "MEXC Kickoff Fest" event, please visit here .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Source

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10e19b3e-227a-49e4-ab77-9068103f002f