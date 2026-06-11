Medicus Pharma Initiates Groundbreaking PRECISION-E2 Phase 2a Study of Teverelix® in Endometriosis utilizing the Emirati Genome Program

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets, today announced submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi (DOH) for PRECISION-E2, a first-of-its-kind, Phase 2a genomics-enabled clinical trial evaluating Teverelix® in women with symptomatic endometriosis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The PRECISION-E2 study is designed to combine clinical outcomes, hormonal biomarkers, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic measurements, and genomic analyses to better understand treatment response variability in women suffering from endometriosis. The study will leverage participants enrolled in the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), one of the world's largest national genomics initiatives, creating a unique opportunity to explore how genetic variation may influence response to hormonal therapy.

"PRECISION-E2 represents far more than a traditional endometriosis clinical trial," said Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus Executive Chairman and CEO, "to our knowledge, this is among the first prospective studies evaluating a long-acting GnRH antagonist in endometriosis through a precision medicine framework. We believe this approach has the potential to help transform the management of endometriosis from a one-size-fits-all treatment paradigm toward a more personalized and data-driven model of care. The insights generated may not only guide future development of Teverelix® but could also contribute to broader understanding of estrogen-driven diseases affecting millions of women worldwide."

PRECISION-E2 Study Design:

PRECISION-E2 (Precision Estradiol Suppression and Genomic Response Study in Endometriosis) is a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2a clinical study designed to evaluate the pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability, clinical activity, and genomic correlates of Teverelix® in women with moderate-to-severe symptomatic endometriosis. The study will enroll approximately 84 participants in the UAE and incorporates genomic analyses utilizing participants enrolled in the Emirati Genome Program.

The Study will enroll participants across multiple investigational sites in the UAE and will evaluate three (3) Teverelix treatment regimens, including both subcutaneous and intramuscular administration, with the objective of identifying an optimal dose and route of administration capable of achieving controlled estradiol suppression while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

The study is designed to evaluate whether Teverelix® can achieve controlled estradiol suppression within the established therapeutic "Barbieri Window" while minimizing unwanted hypoestrogenic effects such as vasomotor symptoms and bone loss. In addition to clinical symptom assessments and quality-of-life measurements, investigators will evaluate bone turnover biomarkers, hormonal response, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and genomic correlates of treatment response.

A distinguishing feature of the study is its integration with the Emirati Genome Program. Researchers will explore genetic variation within estrogen-signaling and gonadotropin pathways and evaluate potential associations with hormonal response, symptom improvement, safety outcomes, and overall treatment effectiveness. The resulting dataset will combine genomic information with clinical, pharmacodynamic, pharmacokinetic, and patient-reported outcomes, potentially creating one of the most comprehensive precision medicine datasets ever assembled in endometriosis.

The study also includes a prospective precision medicine component designed to explore how genomic and phenotypic factors may influence treatment response and disease biology. Subject to applicable approvals and governance requirements, the program may leverage elements of Abu Dhabi’s advanced health data infrastructure, including the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), Malaffi and the Trusted Research Environment (TRE).

Endometriosis is a chronic estrogen-dependent inflammatory disease affecting approximately one in ten women of reproductive age worldwide. The disease is associated with debilitating pelvic pain, dysmenorrhea, infertility, and significantly impaired quality of life. Despite multiple approved therapies, many women continue to experience inadequate symptom control, treatment-limiting side effects, recurrence of symptoms, and challenges associated with long-term treatment adherence.

The Company believes successful completion of PRECISION-E2 could support future Phase 2b development in endometriosis while potentially informing additional women's health indications, including uterine fibroids and other estrogen-driven disorders. Furthermore, the genomic findings generated through the study may contribute to the development of future precision medicine approaches aimed at identifying patients most likely to benefit from targeted hormonal therapies.

About Teverelix®:

Teverelix® is a novel long-acting GnRH antagonist being developed by Medicus Pharma through its subsidiary Antev Ltd. The program is currently being evaluated across multiple indications, including advanced prostate cancer, acute urinary retention associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and women's health disorders. Teverelix® produces rapid and reversible suppression of reproductive hormones without the initial hormonal flare. Prior clinical studies, presented in a poster presentation at the American Academy of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) annual meeting in April 2026, have demonstrated dose-dependent hormonal suppression and a favorable safety profile, supporting evaluation in estrogen-dependent conditions such as endometriosis.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President and Chief Financial Officer

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations

(305) 615-9162

adjokovic@medicuspharma.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) is a precision-guided biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutic assets. The Company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company’s current key therapeutic assets are:

SkinJect®, a novel localized immuno-oncology precision product focused on non-melanoma skin diseases, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Gorlin Syndrome, a rare autosomal dominant disease also called nevoid BCC syndrome, collectively representing a ~$2 billion annual market opportunity.

Teverelix®, a next-generation GnRH antagonist, is a first-in-market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate, collectively representing a ~$6 billion annual market opportunity.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes, without limitation, the development, advancement and commercialization of SkinJect® for non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma and Gorlin Syndrome, and the potential market opportunities related thereto, the development of Teverelix® and expectations concerning, and future outcomes relating to, the development, advancement and commercialization of Teverelix® for AURr, cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer, women’s health indications like endometriosis, and the potential market opportunities related thereto. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", “on track”, “aim”, "might", "will", "will likely result", “could,” “designed,” "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target", “potential” or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other public filings on EDGAR and SEDAR+, which may impact, among other things, the trading price and liquidity of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof and thus are subject to change thereafter. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.