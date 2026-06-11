2026 Mindful Awards Announces Featured Winners of 8th Annual Program

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced the featured winners in the 8th annual awards program, representing conscious consumer packaged goods (CPGs) companies, products, and services that are setting a new standard in the CPG industry.

The 2026 awards program recognizes the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious categories. Submissions have been evaluated based on originality and; impact; relevance; sustainability; as well as quality, value, and taste. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world from companies whose innovations enhance daily living, personal health, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

"The consumer products landscape continues to evolve at an incredible pace, driven by changing consumer expectations around health, sustainability, transparency, and overall product performance," said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Mindful Awards. "Our 2026 Featured Winners are leading that evolution, creating products and brands that not only stand out in a crowded marketplace but also make a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers. We're honored to celebrate these innovators and conscious companies whose vision, creativity, and commitment to excellence are helping shape the future of consumer-packaged goods."

The 2026 Featured Winners of the 8th Annual Mindful Awards Program are:

BEVERAGE

Coconut Water Product of the Year: Frieda's Specialty Produce

Enhanced Water Product of the Year: STAYLYTE

Matcha Product of the Year: Pop & Bottle

Overall Beverage Product of the Year: KEY

Water Product of the Year: Hint Water

SNACKS

Cheese Product of the Year: ¡Yo Quiero!

Chocolate Snack Product of the Year: Hu Kitchen

Energy Balls/Bites Product of the Year: Natural Delights

Protein Snack Product of the Year: Volpi Foods

Vegan Product of the Year: Gimme Seaweed

FOOD

Breakfast Product of the Year: Mason Dixie’s Bagel Sandwich

BBQ Sauce Product of the Year: Big Tree Farms

Canned Meat Product of the Year: Nice Cans

Chicken Product of the Year: Farmer Focus

Condiment Product of the Year: Haus of Sauce

Egg Product of the Year: Pasture Raised Organic Eggs, Pete & Gerry's

Honey Product of the Year: Organic Hive

Mac and Cheese Product of the Year: GOODLES

Organic Product of the Year: Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) Beef, Niman Ranch

Salad Dressing Product of the Year: Bella Sun Luci Salad Vinaigrette Line, Mooney Farms

Shelf Product of the Year: Bubbies

Yogurt Product of the Year: Forager Project’s Greek Style Yogurt

SUPPLEMENTS

Functional Cocoa Product of the Year: CocoaVia

Probiotic Product of the Year: Chill Biotic and Sport Bioti, Probiogen

Protein Product of the Year: AGN Roots

Protein, Plant Based Product of the Year: Elevate Organic

Weight Management Product of the Year: Flourish by NOVA

Wellness Company of the Year: fatty15

HOME

Kitchen Product of the Year: Lunchskins

Kitchen Cleaning Product of the Year: Koala Eco

Laundry Detergent Product of the Year: Root & Splendor

Pet Product of the Year: Full Moon Pure Protein Air-Dried Dog Food

PERSONAL CARE

Bath Product of the Year: Bee You Organics

Deodorant Product of the Year: French Transit

Hair Care Product of the Year: ecoLove

Gum Product of the Year: Neuro

Overall Personal Care Product of the Year: ellura

Skin Care Product of the Year: MyChelle Dermaceuticals

LEADERSHIP

Mindful Company of the Year: Maple Hill

Mindful Innovation of the Year: Mooala

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. www.mindfulawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475