FLYTE EXPANDS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH VOLATO BY JOINING VAUNT PLATFORM

Flyte Gains Access to Fast-Growing Private Aviation Membership Network While Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities across Its Cirrus Vision Jet Fleet

Creates Additional Distribution Channel for Flyte and Enhances Empty Leg Inventory Available to Vaunt Members

FORT MILL, S.C., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Flyte, Inc. ("Flyte"), the rapidly growing Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced that it has joined the Vaunt operator network, a membership-based private aviation platform owned by Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR).

Vaunt connects private aviation travelers with available flights through a growing network of operators and recently reported annual recurring revenue of $3.6 million, representing 162% year-over-year growth.

By joining Vaunt’s operator network, Flyte's growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets will gain access to Vaunt's expanding member base, creating new opportunities to monetize repositioning flights, increase aircraft utilization, and expand customer acquisition efforts across Flyte's proprietary regional aviation platform.

Flyte is building the next generation of private aviation by combining proprietary technology, AI-driven scheduling, dynamic fleet optimization, and a rapidly expanding network of Cirrus Vision Jets designed specifically for short-haul regional travel. Through Vaunt, Flyte can selectively market available flights to a highly engaged audience of private aviation travelers while maintaining full control of its fleet, pricing, schedules, and customer experience.

"Every repositioning flight represents a cost that has already been incurred. The aircraft is moving whether there's a passenger onboard or not," said Matt Liotta, Chief Executive Officer of Volato Group, parent company of Vaunt. "Flyte has built a compelling regional air mobility platform around the Vision Jet, and Vaunt creates another opportunity to recover those sunk costs by connecting travelers with flights that would otherwise operate without passengers. That's exactly the kind of economic efficiency technology should bring to aviation."

The partnership establishes a new demand-generation channel for Flyte while expanding the range of aircraft and travel experiences available to Vaunt members. Flyte currently operates a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and focuses on regional routes where private aviation can deliver significant time savings, convenience, and efficiency compared to traditional travel alternatives.

As operators across the industry seek new ways to improve fleet utilization and generate incremental revenue, the relationship highlights how technology-enabled aviation platforms can create value without requiring changes to existing flight operations.

For VTAK shareholders, the partnership represents another step in Flyte's strategy to drive revenue growth, improve fleet efficiency, increase customer acquisition, and strengthen its position as a leading regional private aviation platform. For SOAR shareholders, the addition of Flyte further expands Vaunt's operator network and increases available inventory for members.

Book your next Flyte with an exclusive offer from Vaunt:

Vaunt is pleased to welcome Flyte to its operator network and to make available a special offer under which eligible Vaunt members may receive a $1,000 credit toward a qualifying Flyte charter booked directly with Flyte.

About Flyte

Flyte is the technology-enabled Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

Focused on high-frequency, short-haul travel markets, Flyte provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative to traditional private aviation. The company's proprietary platform leverages technology, artificial intelligence, and fleet optimization tools to connect travelers across underserved regional markets.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier. With certified aircraft, active revenue-generating operations, and scalable fleet expansion underway, Flyte is building disciplined, asset-backed aviation infrastructure designed for the future of regional private travel.

For more information, visit www.flyflyte.com.

About Volato Group, Inc.

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is an AI software company building operational systems for aviation businesses. Drawing on firsthand experience running private aviation operations, Volato develops AI-powered tools designed to reduce manual work, improve responsiveness, and help operators scale more efficiently. Volato’s aviation solutions are built on Parslee, an autonomous-work platform that combines business context, shared memory, and human-in-the-loop controls.

For more information, visit www.volatoai.com.

About Vaunt

Vaunt, a subsidiary of Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR), is an experiential private aviation platform that turns spontaneous travel opportunities into unforgettable moments. More than just a way to fly, Vaunt is a nostalgia maker, giving members access to last-minute, one-of-a-kind travel experiences that aren’t just about the destination, but the story they create along the way. For more information visit www.flyvaunt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “focus,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “lends,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our belief Flyte is uniquely positioned to expand fleet operations, enter new markets, and scale nationally, our belief our capital initiatives position the Company as a more streamlined public company with significant exposure to the rapidly expanding regional aviation market, the belief that FLYTE’s platform operational foundation allows for rapid fleet growth and expansion into additional high-demand regional markets and our belief the acquisition of Flyte, combined with recently secured institutional capital, provides the foundation for a focused, high-growth aviation strategy while also enabling the Company to simplify its balance sheet and streamline legacy operations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, a future event, or otherwise and such statements are made only as of the date hereof. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Media Relations for Flyte

flyte@elev8newmedia.com