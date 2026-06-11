Viasat Selected by U.S. Space Force to Deliver Dual-Band Satellite System under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) Program Swarm 1 Delivery Order

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to build, launch and deliver the first of a proliferated fleet of small, maneuverable geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellites under the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program. The new Swarm 1 Delivery Order contract builds on Viasat’s completion of the Delivery Order 1 (DO1) phase awarded in 2025, where the company successfully matured a system design for a resilient, low size, weight and power (SWaP) GEO satellite and associated ground architecture to dynamically support key hot spot service areas. The proposed satellite design and operational concept illustrates how Viasat is applying low cost, high performance dual-use technology to provide resilient connectivity for an increasingly contested tactical communications environment.

The PTS-G program, which has an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) ceiling value of $4B across program awardees, is a cornerstone of the USSF’s strategy to use commercial baseline designs to deploy a proliferated constellation of agile GEO satellites to deliver secure, resilient, anti-jam communications and improve operational flexibility for warfighters worldwide. This prime contract reinforces Viasat’s unique position as both an end-to-end satellite system manufacturer and operator for the USSF across a broad range of frequencies and expands its role as a partner for U.S. and global allies seeking advanced, dual-use space communication systems.

Under this multi-year development award, Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems (SMS) team will produce and deliver a dual-band X/Ka-band mini-GEO, maneuverable satellite, and provide ground stations and operations support. This Swarm 1 Delivery Order award also includes five years of operations and sustainment services for the satellite, inclusive of tracking, telemetry, and command (TT&C), satellite and network operations, and cybersecurity requirements.

Viasat's PTS-G mini-GEO satellite architecture will leverage cutting-edge technology already developed for the ViaSat-3 fleet, allowing for rapid, cost-effective deployment of high-performance and resilient satellite systems that adapt to evolving USSF mission requirements.

“Viasat is pleased to continue our partnership with the U.S. Space Force as the PTS-G program moves into the production phase,” said Craig Miller, President, Viasat Government. “This production award recognizes Viasat’s technical and operational expertise designing and rapidly delivering resilient, and high-performance dual-use satellite solutions in a multi-orbit environment, as well as our deep understanding of USSF mission needs and how to effectively deliver secure communications for DoW and partner missions. We are excited to partner with the USSF on this foundational work supporting next-generation government space operations, and we look forward to accelerating the Space Force’s vision for employing scalable, dual-use capabilities to create a more agile, cost-effective, and survivable SATCOM architecture.”

PTS‑G is part of a broader transformation in how the USSF acquires and deploys satellite communications capabilities—emphasizing speed, competition, and commercial technology integration to meet evolving threats. This transformation includes the USSF objective to deploy maneuverable GEO satellites, significantly improving the resilience and agility of military communications.

John Reeves, Vice President of Space and Mission Systems, Viasat Government, said: “Our team is motivated to continue this critical work supporting the USSF and DoW under the PTS-G program, and we are eager to transition our innovative design into production and delivery of a small, maneuverable GEO capability to support dynamic mission operations. Our flexible dual-band X/Ka-band satellite is designed to enable critical DoW operations and mission outcomes – supporting global connectivity, increasing resilience and improving warfighters’ ability to combat emerging threats.”

The Viasat SMS team is part of the company’s Defense and Advanced Technologies segment. Viasat’s production and delivery of the dual-band satellite system will support meeting initial operating capability no earlier than 2029.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Dan Bleier, Public Relations, Corporate and Government, +1 (202) 383-5074, daniel.bleier@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Pete Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to Viasat’s PTS-G program Delivery Order 2 award, including the anticipated production, launch, delivery and performance of the Viasat dual-band X/Ka-band satellite; future operations and sustainment services for the satellite; and Viasat’s receipt of any future manufacturing or other awards related to the program. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key customers or suppliers; our reliance on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply our products; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; increased competition; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize; and introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.