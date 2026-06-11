Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Operating as American EcoFuels, Nears Selection of EPCM Engineering Partner for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Test Plant Development

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) operating as American EcoFuels (“ECOX” or the “Company”), a developer of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) and advanced fuel technologies, today announced that it is in the final stages of evaluating a short list of engineering firms to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (“EPCM”) services for the design and development of the Company’s proprietary SAF Test Plant.

The selected EPCM partner will work closely with American EcoFuels to complete the engineering design, procurement planning, construction oversight, and commissioning of the Test Plant, which represents a critical step toward commercial deployment of the Company’s proprietary SAF production technology.

The Test Plant is designed to bridge the gap between the Company’s laboratory-scale operations, where its proprietary technologies were developed and validated, and its planned commercial-scale production facilities. While significantly larger than the original laboratory plant used during the development and validation of the Company’s intellectual property, the Test Plant will operate at a smaller scale than the Company’s future commercial facilities. Like the full-scale plants planned by American EcoFuels, the Test Plant will utilize the Company’s proprietary catalyst technology as a core component of its fuel production process.

The primary objective of the Test Plant will be to produce sufficient volumes of SAF-SPK (Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene) for submission to major commercial aircraft manufacturers, aircraft engine manufacturers, and aviation certification organizations for testing, qualification, and certification purposes.

Following successful testing and certification, commercial airlines would be able to utilize American EcoFuels’ SAF-SPK as a drop-in aviation fuel in approved aircraft and engines without requiring modifications to existing aircraft, fueling infrastructure, or airport operations.

Unlike many current SAF pathways that rely on biomass-based feedstocks, American EcoFuels’ technology is designed to produce SAF-SPK without the use of biomass. The Company’s fuel is intended to meet rigorous aviation specifications while supporting significant reductions in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional petroleum-based jet fuel.

Industry studies and published analyses indicate that advanced synthetic aviation fuel pathways may achieve substantial lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions compared to conventional Jet A fuel, depending on feedstock sources, energy inputs, production methods, and regulatory measurement methodologies. In addition to carbon reductions, SAF-SPK fuels have demonstrated the potential to reduce particulate matter, sulfur oxides, and other emissions associated with traditional aviation fuels.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Sustainable Aviation Fuel is expected to play the single largest role in achieving the aviation industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, accounting for approximately 65% of the emissions reductions required to reach that target.

“We are extremely excited to be entering the final stages of selecting an EPCM partner for our Test Plant,” said Brian Vitale, Chief Aviation Officer of American EcoFuels. “This facility represents one of the most important milestones in our commercialization roadmap. The fuel produced from the Test Plant is expected to support direct engagement with major aircraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, certification bodies, and airline operators as we work toward full certification of our SAF-SPK fuel. What excites me most is that we are advancing a technology capable of producing a true drop-in aviation fuel without relying on biomass feedstocks. We believe our proprietary catalyst platform has the potential to help airlines achieve meaningful emissions reductions while maintaining the performance, safety, and reliability standards the aviation industry demands.”

The Company expects to announce the selected EPCM engineering partner following completion of the final evaluation process and execution of definitive agreements.To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is advancing gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies through strategic transactions and operational development. Through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the Company is positioning to commercialize synthetic fuel production systems designed to convert natural gas and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and related products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated integration, execution, and strategic timing associated with such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com