Introducing Magnite Orchestration: Powering the Future of Agentic Advertising

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the launch of Magnite Orchestration, a coordination layer that enables buyers to connect their buyer agents to Magnite's seller agent and build on the industry's largest pool of premium inventory, supply-side intelligence, and automation. Magnite is also expanding its buyer agent and seller agent capabilities, and is testing with partners including dentsu and DIRECTV Advertising.

Magnite Orchestration connects agents within a shared environment, allowing AI-driven buying systems to seamlessly discover, evaluate, and activate premium omnichannel inventory. Buyers, publishers, and data providers can also make proprietary audiences available to agents, allowing those audiences to be packaged directly alongside premium supply for a more interoperable ecosystem. As part of its beta participation, dentsu integrated dentsu.Audiences segments into Magnite, enabling teams to surface proprietary audience data when relevant to a campaign.

“Agentic technology can reach its full potential when it is connected to the systems that power the transaction,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue & Market Strategy at Magnite. “The real power isn’t AI in isolation; it’s AI embedded into the platforms, systems, and workflows that buyers and media owners already rely on to turn opportunity into results. Magnite Orchestration connects intent to execution, helping our partners move faster and more efficiently while advancing the next phase of our shared progress.”

Magnite’s buyer and seller agents streamline the end-to-end advertising workflow, enabling publishers and buyers to plan, package, discover, and activate campaigns more efficiently.

Through the Magnite Seller Agent, publishers will be able to:

Create custom inventory and audience packages, with flexible pricing and targeting controls.

Make publisher inventory discoverable and purchasable by buyer agents to facilitate agent-to-agent transactions.



Buyers have the ability to connect their own buyer agents into Magnite Orchestration, leveraging open integrations that enable interoperability across preferred planning, activation, and optimization tools. They can also use the Magnite Buyer Agent to:

Create media plans from a simple RFP and discover available supply and audience opportunities.

Generate creatives and launch omnichannel campaigns across CTV home screens, audio, and other high-impact formats through a single workflow.



“Agentic AI is set to fundamentally transform how media transactions occur, and dentsu is evolving alongside this shift to drive greater performance, agility, and responsiveness across every channel" said Nick Halas, Head of Product Strategy at dentsu. "As the industry moves toward more automated and intelligent buying, interoperability between identity, audience intelligence, inventory, and decisioning systems becomes critical. Our existing dentsu.Audiences integration with Magnite provides a strong foundation, grounded in a unified identity and data layer, for continued innovation with agentic workflows. Magnite’s infrastructure enables us to bring our real-time data, optimization, and decisioning capabilities closer to activation, creating a more connected and effective media ecosystem."

“Advertising is now more automated and AI-driven collaboration across the ecosystem is essential,” said Drew Groner, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing at DIRECTV. “At the intersection of content, data and demand, DIRECTV Advertising has a unique vantage point to ensure innovation drives value across the TV marketplace. That’s why we value working with companies like Magnite, whose sell-side foundation gives them a deep understanding of publishers’ priorities. As new buying models emerge, we’re focused on enabling seamless access to premium inventory and strengthening the connection between buyers and quality media environments.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning new product releases or updates to our platforms and any anticipated benefits from such releases or updates. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com