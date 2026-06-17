Magnite and Viasat Aviation Partner to Bring Programmatic Advertising to In-Flight Screens

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a partnership with Viasat Aviation, the in-flight connectivity leader behind Viasat Ads. This collaboration brings programmatic advertising to in-flight Wi-Fi and entertainment, giving brands and ad buyers scaled access to highly engaged audiences in the sky. Built on Viasat Ads, this collaboration unlocks one of the last major offline environments as premium, addressable inventory.

Viasat powers in-flight connectivity and digital entertainment services across passenger devices and onboard platforms. Its technology is used by over 60 airlines on over 4,000 aircraft worldwide. Viasat Ads delivers premium advertising experiences at scale by offering inventory across multiple airlines, monetising airlines’ in-flight media with dynamic ad targeting by route, destination, and events.

Magnite’s programmatic infrastructure will allow advertisers working with Viasat Ads to seamlessly reach millions of travelers across Viasat’s in-flight ecosystem, including seat-back entertainment screens and personal devices accessed via onboard Wi-Fi with a streamlined user experience, enabling consistent ad formatting, reliable measurement, and premium visibility in a brand-safe and high-attention environment.

“As brands increasingly seek high-quality environments that deliver both scale and attention, in-flight screens and personal devices are emerging as some of the most valuable untapped digital advertising environments,” said Leon Siotis, SVP, Business Development, International, Magnite. “With millions of highly engaged travelers spending extended periods of uninterrupted time in the air, brands now have a unique opportunity to connect with audiences in a premium, immersive setting that few other channels can replicate.”

Ragu Kamakshisundaram, Viasat’s Vice President, Media and Monetization, added: “With this launch of programmatic advertising in the sky, we are bringing in-flight media to the real-time world of ad buying. Instead of long planning cycles to integrate advertisements into airline content management systems, advertisers can now reach the flying traveler instantly. By combining our leading brand-safe in-flight advertising platform with Magnite’s programmatic expertise, we are creating new opportunities for brands and airlines to connect with passengers in the air.”

Press contact

Paige Brewer, Senior Account Executive, Bluestripe Group

magnite@bluestripegroup.co.uk

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Viasat Ads

Viasat Ads leverages Viasat’s global in-flight connectivity network to deliver premium advertising experiences at scale. With access to over 250 million passengers annually across leading global airlines, Viasat Ads enables brands to reach travelers en route to 400+ destinations. With immersive ad formats, real-time delivery, and route-based targeting, advertisers can connect with a verified, human audience, when passengers are most engaged.