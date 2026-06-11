Third-Party Meeting Tools Are an Enterprise Security Liability. Airia Offers a Governed Alternative.

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, enterprises expose sensitive data to third-party meeting transcription tools with little visibility into where that data goes, how long it's retained, or who can access it. Confidential strategy discussions, customer PII, legal-privileged conversations, and proprietary product details flow to external clouds outside organizational control—creating significant legal discovery exposure, regulatory risk, and data sovereignty violations.

The proliferation of ungoverned AI companions has turned meeting capture into a shadow IT problem with real compliance consequences. Security and legal teams increasingly flag third-party transcription as an unmanaged attack surface.

Airia today announced Airia Meetings, a meeting intelligence capability built directly into the Airia platform that gives enterprises the transcription, analysis, and automation capabilities they need—without surrendering control of sensitive meeting data to outside vendors.

"The question isn't whether your organization is capturing meeting content—it's whether you have any governance over where that content goes," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Third-party meeting tools operate outside enterprise security controls. Airia Meetings brings meeting intelligence inside the perimeter, under the same policies that govern the rest of your AI operations."

Security and Governance by Design

Airia Meetings is architected to eliminate the risks inherent in standalone meeting tools:

Data Sovereignty: Organizations select their processing region at deployment—US, EU, or Asia-Pacific—ensuring meeting data never leaves approved jurisdictions

Organizations select their processing region at deployment—US, EU, or Asia-Pacific—ensuring meeting data never leaves approved jurisdictions Enterprise-Controlled Retention: Meeting content is governed by organizational retention policies, not third-party vendor defaults

Meeting content is governed by organizational retention policies, not third-party vendor defaults Access Controls: Granular permissions determine who can view transcripts, recordings, and AI-generated insights

Granular permissions determine who can view transcripts, recordings, and AI-generated insights Governed AI Processing: All meeting analysis occurs within Airia's secure environment, subject to the same policies as other enterprise AI workloads

Because meeting intelligence stays within Airia's governed environment, organizations can put it to work. Transcripts are stored as knowledge objects that AI agents can query and act upon—enabling automated workflows that connect meeting insights to enterprise systems like Salesforce, Jira, and Confluence.

The platform supports Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex.

Take the Next Step

To learn how Airia Meetings addresses meeting data governance for your organization, visit https://airia.com/request-demo/.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI control platform built on four pillars: Discover, Secure, Govern, and Optimize. The platform enables organizations to gain visibility into AI usage, enforce security policies, maintain compliance, and maximize the value of AI investments. Learn more at airia.com.