CoinShares Named to the Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100

Recognised in the DATs & ETFs category of Fortune's definitive ranking of the companies and protocols shaping the global digital asset ecosystem

JERSEY, Channel Islands — June 11, 2026 — CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that it has been named to the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 in the DATs & ETFs category.

The Fortune Crypto 100 is a definitive ranking of the companies and protocols shaping the global digital asset ecosystem, spanning ten categories from asset management and fintech to venture capital, mining and stablecoins. Compiled independently by the editorial team at Fortune Crypto, in the tradition of the Fortune 500, the list was built on a series of rigorous methodologies, informed by a survey of top crypto professionals and supported by financial, technical and on-chain analysis from digital asset intelligence firm Inca Digital.

CoinShares is one of the few European-headquartered firms recognised in a ranking dominated by U.S.-based organisations, reflecting both the scale of the American market and CoinShares's standing as a global asset manager built on a regulated, hybrid model of digital asset finance.

A recognition built on more than a decade of regulated digital asset finance

CoinShares has focused exclusively on digital assets since 2013, building an asset management business that operates inside the regulatory perimeter rather than outside it. That approach, combining the discipline of traditional finance with native digital asset expertise, has positioned the Company across investment management, trading and capital markets, serving corporations, financial institutions and individuals.

The recognition follows a defining period in the Company's development. CoinShares is now publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR, extending a regulated, transparent operating model into the U.S. public markets and giving investors a listed route into a pure-play digital asset manager. Inclusion in the Fortune Crypto 100 places that model alongside the institutions now defining how digital assets integrate into global capital markets.

CEO commentary

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, said:

"We have built this Company on a simple conviction: that digital assets belong inside regulated finance, managed with the same rigour as any other asset class. For more than a decade that was an unfashionable position. This recognition, in a ranking otherwise defined by the largest names in the United States, tells us the position was the right one. Our listing on the Nasdaq and our place on the Fortune Crypto 100 are two markers of the same trajectory: a European-built asset manager competing for a meaningful share of a market that is now firmly part of global finance. We are not finished. We were describing this future in 2013, before we had the words for it, and we intend to keep building it."

About the Fortune Crypto 100

The Fortune Crypto 100 is the inaugural edition of Fortune's ranking of the most influential companies and protocols in the global digital asset ecosystem. The list recognises both established financial institutions and crypto-native pioneers across ten categories, each ranked individually from one to ten, reflecting the growing integration of digital assets and blockchain technology into Wall Street, global capital markets and the broader financial system. The full rankings, methodology and category definitions are available at https://fortune.com/ranking/crypto/2026/ .

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit: