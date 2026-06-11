Magnus Technologies Releases June 2026 Diesel Fuel Index, Revealing the Margin Impact of Rising Diesel Prices

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today released the June 2026 Diesel Fuel Index , a quarterly market intelligence report tracking diesel price movement and its real-world impact on carrier margins.

The inaugural report found that U.S. average retail diesel prices climbed to $5.60 per gallon by mid-May 2026, representing a 58.3% increase year-over-year and a $2.06 increase compared to May 2025. The analysis also identified a $0.96 per gallon increase during the week of March 9, the largest single-week move recorded in the dataset.

"Fuel surcharges are meant to be a neutral pass-through," said Matt Cartwright, founder and CEO of Magnus Technologies. "In a volatile market, manual or infrequent updates create a gap between actual fuel costs and what gets charged, leaving carriers to absorb costs they were never meant to carry. The difference comes down to timing: aligning fuel cost recovery to real-time conditions instead of static assumptions."

Diesel prices surged more than 40% in under two months in early 2026, exposing a widespread challenge across the freight industry. Many fuel surcharge programs rely on monthly or quarterly reset schedules that were unable to keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions, leaving carriers responsible for fuel costs that surcharges were intended to recover.

The Magnus Diesel Fuel Index is designed to help carriers better understand that exposure by tracking weekly diesel price movement against common surcharge reset structures. Published quarterly, the index provides a single reference point for evaluating how fuel volatility impacts carrier margins and fuel cost recovery.

The report is accompanied by the Magnus Fuel Gap Report , which models the impact of the 2026 diesel surge on a representative 55-truck Texas carrier. The analysis found that a carrier operating under a typical monthly fuel surcharge reset schedule could experience approximately $168,000 in unrecovered fuel costs during the surge window, while quarterly reset structures could leave more than $400,000 unrecovered.

The June 2026 Diesel Fuel Index is the first edition of Magnus Technologies' quarterly diesel market intelligence series. The full report is available here .

To learn more about Magnus Technologies and its enterprise Transportation Management System, visit magnustech.com .

About Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has 20 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering enterprise Transportation Management System (TMS) software. Magnus offers an enterprise SaaS-based TMS that is affordable and scalable to fleets of all sizes. The modular platform works seamlessly with the Magnus Driver App and Magnus Carrier Advantage network to deliver a complete, end-to-end mobile dispatch and order fulfillment solution to maximize profitability and growth.

To learn more, visit www.magnustech.com .