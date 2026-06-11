Why Do Some Brands Appear in AI Answers – and How Can Yours?

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Webinar – AI Is Your Audience: How Top Brands Are Winning Attention

Today, tools like ChatGPT and Claude have become the new gatekeepers. These platforms shape not just how audiences find information, but which sources, stories and companies are granted visibility in the first place.

For communications teams, this creates a new challenge. It’s no longer enough to simply publish content. Your content now needs to be clear, credible and easy for AI systems to find, understand and cite.

On June 17th, join PRWeek and Notified for a practical discussion on how leading brands are adapting their content for the AI era. Through real-world examples and proven frameworks, you’ll understand how to improve AI visibility without starting from scratch.

You'll learn:

How to structure content so AI platforms can find, recognize and cite it more easily

Why original content and trusted sources play a bigger role in AI visibility

How to build authority, keep content fresh and improve discoverability over time









WHEN: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Erik Carlson – CEO, Notified

Under Erik’s leadership, Notified is accelerating its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. With more than 15 years of experience across corporate strategy, finance and operations, Erik has led high-impact initiatives at Notified since 2018, including M&A integration, financial transformation and operational scale. Most recently, he led Notified’s integration into the Equiniti organization.

Susan Frantz – Founder and CEO, Frantz Marketing Solutions

Susan is an award-winning marketing and public relations professional with more than 18 years of experience helping organizations grow through strategic storytelling and integrated communications. As Founder and CEO of Frantz Marketing Solutions, she leads campaigns that combine PR, content, advertising and digital strategy to deliver measurable business results. Under her leadership, clients have earned media coverage in outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Yahoo. Susan is known for her practical approach to marketing, blending creativity, data and audience insights to help brands strengthen visibility and drive growth.

Lisa Gibby – Chief Communications Officer, Nestlé

Lisa is an experienced communications leader with more than 30 years of expertise in corporate communications, reputation management and stakeholder engagement. At Nestlé, she has led global communications efforts spanning media relations, public affairs, corporate digital content and employee communications. Before joining Nestlé in 2014, Lisa served as Director of Global Communications at The ONE Campaign and held senior communications roles at AOL, HB, and Robinson, Lerer & Montgomery.

WHY:

AI is becoming a key gateway to information. If your content is not easy for AI systems to understand and trust, your brand may be ignored when customers, journalists, investors and other key stakeholders search for answers about your company. This session will help PR and communications professionals build stronger visibility, authority and engagement in an increasingly AI-driven world.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

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