How to Boost Brand Visibility and Prove Marketing Impact in the AI Search Era

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – MasterTHIS: Discoverability & Distribution

Today, buyers are discovering companies through AI platforms like ChatGPT as well as through podcasts, newsletters and social media - often before they ever visit a website.

At the same time, traditional marketing metrics no longer tell the full story, making it harder for marketers to understand what's really driving visibility and business results.

On July 22nd, join Notified and the Content Marketing Institute for a webinar exploring two of the biggest challenges facing brands today: improving AI discoverability and measuring marketing performance in a zero-click world.

Session 1 - Winning AI Visibility with Content Marketing: Structure, Strategy and Citations with Erik Carlson, CEO of Notified

You'll learn:

Which owned and earned content formats have the biggest impact on AI visibility and citations

How to shape and strengthen your brand narrative for AI-driven discovery

How Notified’s SOAR Content Framework™ can help improve authority to earn citations in AI search





Session 2 - The Death of Attribution: Measuring Content in a Zero-Click World with Amanda Natividad, Chief Evangelist at SparkToro and co-author of Zero Click Marketing

You'll learn:

Why traditional marketing metrics like direct traffic and last-click attribution no longer tell the full story - and what to measure instead

How to use practical measurement frameworks and simple dashboards to better understand the real impact of your content

How to present meaningful marketing insights and ROI that help leadership make more informed business decisions





WHEN: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET

REGISTRATION: Link





WHO:

Erik Carlson – Chief Executive Officer, Notified

Under Erik's leadership, Notified is accelerating its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. With more than 15 years of experience across corporate strategy, finance and operations, Erik has led high-impact initiatives at Notified since 2018, including M&A integration, financial transformation and operational scale. Most recently, he led Notified's integration into the Equiniti organization.

Amanda Natividad – Chief Evangelist, SparkToro

Amanda is Chief Evangelist at SparkToro and co-author of Zero-Click Marketing. She helps marketers understand how audiences discover brands across AI platforms, social media, newsletters and other zero-click channels. Amanda is widely recognized for her expertise in audience research, content strategy and modern marketing measurement, helping organizations move beyond traditional traffic metrics to better understand what drives awareness and business growth.

WHY:

AI search and zero-click experiences are changing how buyers discover brands and how marketing success is measured. Marketers need new ways to improve discoverability, strengthen AI visibility and understand the real impact of their content beyond just clicks and website traffic.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

Media Contact

press@notified.com

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.