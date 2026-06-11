ARRAY Technologies Surpasses 100 GW Milestone, a Significant Company Achievement Built on Global Execution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a New Mexico-based leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, announced today that it has reached a substantial milestone, surpassing 100 GW of solar tracker product deliveries across 30+ countries worldwide.

“Surpassing 100 GW of tracker products delivered worldwide is a significant milestone not just for ARRAY, but for the continued growth and maturation of the global solar industry,” said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of ARRAY. “It’s not just about this achievement, but how we’ve done it — I am incredibly proud that ARRAY’s growth has continued to support investment in domestic manufacturing and reshoring of solar supply chains. During this pivotal time of skyrocketing energy demand, ARRAY will continue working with our customers to deliver solutions that accelerate the deployment of solar, one of the fastest to deploy and lowest cost forms of new energy, to meet the growing need for affordable and reliable electricity in the U.S. and international markets.”

Most recently, the Company has continued to innovate on its trusted ARRAY DuraTrack® tracker system through several industry-leading product advancements, including the launch of ARRAY OmniTrack®, a rugged terrain-following solution, ARRAY DuraTrack with Skylink™, a photovoltaic -powered, wireless, all-weather system, and ARRAY Duratrack HailXP™, designed to offer extreme protection for hail mitigation. ARRAY also continues to advance its software and services offerings, including SmarTrack®, the data platform for ARRAY’s range of software and control-based products designed for utility-scale solar sites that seamlessly integrates with our cloud services to help enhance energy production and manage weather risk.

This progress is a result of numerous achievements throughout ARRAY’s history which began in 1989 with founder Ron Corio’s development of one of the first solar trackers and the official establishment of ARRAY Technologies in 1992.

Over the company’s history, ARRAY has celebrated notable accomplishments, including:

Delivering its first major utility-scale project in Alamosa, Colorado in 2006

Surpassing 1 GW of tracker shipments in 2012

Continuing global expansion with offices established in Europe, Central and South America, and Australia starting in 2017

Executing ARRAY’s IPO in 2020, one of the largest U.S. renewable energy IPOs of its time

Strengthening ARRAY’s position as a global market leader through the strategic acquisition of STI Norland, a leading European solar tracker manufacturer with operations in Latin America, in 2021

Breaking ground on a new $50+ million, 216,000-square-foot manufacturing and innovation campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2024

Delivering solar trackers meeting 100% domestic content Assigned Cost Percentage under U.S. Treasury Department guidance in 2025

Completing the successful acquisition of APA Solar, LLC (“APA”), a premier solar racking and structural solutions provider in 2025

“Albuquerque-based ARRAY Technologies’ achievement is proof of New Mexico’s leadership in American clean energy manufacturing,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “I’m proud to have passed legislation that brought hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs to our state — creating advanced technologies that help lower electricity costs in New Mexico and across the country. Innovation thrives where hard work, advanced technologies, and strong local partnerships come together.”

For more information about ARRAY Technologies and its industry-leading solar tracking solutions, visit www.arraytechinc.com.

About ARRAY Technologies

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar photovoltaic sites. With solutions engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would, “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to continue to grow its global installed base and expand into new markets; the continued advancement of the Company’s software and service offerings; the anticipated benefits of the Company's domestic manufacturing investments and supply chain initiatives; the Company's expectations regarding continued demand for solar energy and utility-scale solar deployment; the expected performance and market adoption of the Company's recently launched products; the anticipated benefits of the Company's Albuquerque manufacturing and innovation campus; and the Company's business strategy and growth prospects. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation, changes in demand for utility-scale solar projects domestically and internationally; delays in product availability or shipment; actual field performance of the Company's products that may differ from modeled or anticipated results; macroeconomic conditions, trade policy changes, or supply chain disruptions affecting operations; changes in government policy or incentives supporting solar energy deployment; and reliance on third-party partners to perform their respective roles on schedule and to specification. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

Steven Kirsch

+1 505-738-6923

media@arraytechinc.com



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ARRAY Technologies

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