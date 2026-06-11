BiomX: Zorronet’s AI Security Experts Provide In-Depth Review on Why Security AI Must Move Beyond Detection to Understanding in High-Stakes Global Events

NETANYA, Israel, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a company focused on defense, security, and critical infrastructure technologies, today announced the publication of a new review by Idan Wasserman, Chief Executive Officer of Zorronet Ltd., a BiomX company, titled “The Security Industry Has Mistaken Seeing More With Being Safer.”

In the review, Wasserman argues that the next phase of AI-enabled security will not be defined simply by how many cameras, sensors, drones, or alerts a system can produce. Instead, he writes that the most important systems will be those that can transform information into true understanding, and that understanding into coordinated action.

The review uses the FIFA World Cup and other major global events as examples of the complexity facing modern security teams. Large venues may have tens of thousands of people, thousands of cameras, hundreds of security personnel, and other staff operating at the same time. Yet according to Wasserman, the challenge is no longer only detecting unusual activity. Rather, it’s determining whether that activity matters, understanding the context around it, and ensuring the right person receives the right information quickly enough to respond.

A central theme of the review is that AI security systems must understand cultural, local, and situational context before deciding what behavior is meaningful. Wasserman notes that the same crowd behavior can look very different across countries, venues, sports, and fan cultures. A group of fans jumping, waving flags, shouting, and embracing may appear suspicious to one system while being entirely normal in another setting.

“Without context, AI sees behavior. With context, AI begins to understand intent,” said Wasserman. “Security AI can’t be a guessing game. It needs to learn what’s normal for a specific venue, crowd, event, and culture so that it can help teams focus on the alerts that actually matter. The future of security will not belong to those who see the most. It will belong to those who understand the fastest.”

The review also addresses the growing burden placed on traditional control rooms, which are increasingly required to manage information from cameras, drones, sensors, AI agents, field personnel, and autonomous systems. Wasserman argues that the next generation of security platforms must go beyond detection and support real-time prioritization, decision-making, and response coordination.

“Idan’s review highlights an important shift taking place across the defense and security industries,” said Michael Oster, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Organizations today have access to more cameras, sensors, and detection technologies than ever before. The next challenge is helping them understand which alerts matter, reduce unnecessary noise, and coordinate faster responses across complex security settings. We believe this is directly aligned with BiomX’s broader focus on technologies that support awareness, decision-making, and response.”

Zorronet is developing an Autonomous Command Center designed to help security and operations teams connect cameras, sensors, drones, field personnel, AI agents, and other systems into a unified real-time operating picture. The platform is designed to use AI to detect, classify, prioritize, and coordinate responses across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, and large public-venue security applications.

The full review is available here: https://tinyurl.com/pytze62d

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company's portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a BiomX company, develops command-and-control software that helps security and operations teams turn cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a unified real-time operating picture. The system, which is used in approximately 1,000 sites, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, classify, and prioritize events, incidents, and potential threats, helping teams understand what is happening and coordinate faster responses. Designed for both defense and civilian security applications, Zorronet’s systems are currently used in military sites, critical infrastructure, municipalities, smart cities, industrial facilities, large public venues, and more. By converting large volumes of sensor and system data into clear alerts and recommended actions, Zorronet enables operators to manage and respond to complex activity and threats while reducing false alarms across everything from individual facilities to national borders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated trends in defense, security, critical infrastructure, and public-venue security; the potential benefits, capabilities, and adoption of Zorronet’s technologies; and BiomX’s beliefs regarding the future role of AI and automation in security operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or comparable terminology referencing future events, conditions or circumstances, or the negative of such terms.

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Investor and Media Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com