IP Fabric Appoints Jonathan Korntheuer as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric , the leading network digital twin platform, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Korntheuer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Korntheuer joins the company after more than six years at growth equity firm One Peak, where he helped lead the firm’s investment in IP Fabric and served on the company’s board of directors.

As CFO, Korntheuer will oversee IP Fabric’s global finance organization and help guide the company’s growth as enterprises increasingly invest in infrastructure automation and AI-driven initiatives. His combination of investor experience and operational focus, along with his long-standing relationship with IP Fabric, brings a unique perspective to the executive team as the company continues to scale globally.

“Having worked closely with us as an investor and board member for several years, he understands our vision, our technology and the opportunity ahead,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO and co-founder of IP Fabric. “Jonathan’s experience in scaling high-growth software companies will be invaluable as we continue to broaden our market presence and execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Korntheuer joins IP Fabric as organizations race to adopt AI across increasingly complex hybrid environments. IP Fabric’s network digital twin platform continuously discovers, models and validates network and infrastructure environments, providing the trusted data foundation and assurance capabilities needed to support trustworthy automation, improve resilience and reduce operational risk, all while driving down capital expenditures and operational costs.

“The adoption of AI across enterprise IT is increasing the need for trusted infrastructure intelligence,” said Korntheuer. “Organizations cannot automate what they do not fully understand. IP Fabric provides the visibility and assurance needed to confidently scale automation and AI-driven operations. Having supported the company as an investor and board member, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the team, the product and the market opportunity. I look forward to supporting IP Fabric’s next stage of growth.”

Korntheuer’s appointment marks the latest step in IP Fabric’s continued investment in leadership and ongoing commitment to top talent as the company scales globally. Over the past year, IP Fabric has expanded its executive team with key hires across product and technology management tiers, including the recent additions of Chief Technology Officer Petr Podrouzek and Vice President of Product Miguel Pinto . This expansion solidifies the company’s ability to empower customers as they modernize infrastructure operations and navigate an AI-driven future.

Learn more on the IP Fabric website .

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading network digital twin platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Antonia Donato

ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com

Look Left Marketing

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