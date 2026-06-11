EmblemHealth's Environmental Resilience Program Show Promising Results in Helping New Yorkers Reduce Heat-Related Risks and Hospitalizations

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During New York City's 2025 heatwaves, EmblemHealth’s Environmental Resilience Program outreached to 17,000 at-risk members, delivering timely, personalized guidance and connecting them to resources and support before environmental risk factors escalate into emergencies. Under the supervision of EmblemHealth's Care Management team, bilingual (English/Spanish) AI agent, Rachel, shared personalized guidance – from the location of nearby cooling centers to heat-safety tips for member and their pets. Outreach included direct phone calls and voicemail messages containing heat-safety information.

Members with more complex health or social needs were referred to EmblemHealth’s care teams for additional intervention and support. Analysis of this population identified encouraging early findings, including:

47% fewer inpatient admissions compared to the control group.*

A 9.0 /10 member satisfaction rating.



“This program gives members timely, relevant information and access to clinical and community-based teams that can address even more complicated health conditions,” said Dr. Daniel Knecht, Chief Medical Officer of EmblemHealth. “We are reaching members, making a difference, and reducing the likelihood of an emergency visit.”

In April 2026, the program expanded to proactively call and connect an additional ~15,000 members with cooling benefits offered through New York State, including the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and Essential Plan Cooling Program. These programs help eligible New Yorkers manage cooling costs and reduce risk factors associated with extreme heat as part of the state’s broader Extreme Heat Action Plan.

Anticipating the challenges of a high-heat summer, EmblemHealth continues to explore opportunities to help eligible members obtain cooling devices, utility assistance, and local supports. The Environmental Resilience Program reflects EmblemHealth’s commitment to ensuring the communities we serve have access to the information and resources to navigate through increasingly more severe environmental risks.

As of publication, the Environmental Resilience Program has expanded beyond heat-related outreach to include alerts related to poor air quality, extreme cold, blizzard, high pollen conditions, and flu vaccine reminders already outreaching to ~75,000 members.

*Engaged members experienced approximately 47% fewer inpatient admissions compared to those who did not engage.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York’s diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At over a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers have access to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

Contact:

EmblemHealth Public Relations Office| Email: press@emblemhealth.com