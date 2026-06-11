Bitget Makes Professional US Stock Market Data Free





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced free Level 2 market data for US stocks, becoming one of the first trading platforms to offer professional-grade market depth information to eligible users at no additional cost.

Level 2 market data has historically been associated with professional trading desks and institutional participants due to the cost of exchange data licensing. By making these tools available to eligible users at no additional cost, Bitget is lowering one of the longstanding barriers between retail and professional market access, while providing deeper visibility into order flow and liquidity conditions.

The feature provides access to Nasdaq TotalView and Blue Ocean market data feeds, offering up to 40 levels of bid and ask depth, depth charts, and real-time trade information across US pre-market, regular trading hours, after-hours, and overnight sessions. Eligible users who qualify for VIP 1 through trading volume or VIP 3 through asset holdings can access the service free of charge, amounting to annual savings of up to $276 compared with traditional market data subscriptions.

The launch follows the announcement of Bitget's Stocks 2.0 , which has expanded access to equities, ETFs, stock perpetuals, tokenized assets, and multi-asset trading tools. As the lines between crypto and traditional markets continue to blur, traders increasingly expect the same level of market intelligence and execution tools regardless of asset class.

“Crypto makes financial opportunities more open and accessible,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “In traditional markets, data and insights come at a premium. We’re eradicating that by making professional grade stock market data available to our users, who can now access tools that were once limited to a small segment of the market.”

This further expands Bitget's Universal Exchange vision, where crypto assets and tokenized financial instruments live together, operating within a unified trading environment. By combining professional-grade market infrastructure with multi-asset access, Bitget continues building toward a trading experience where users can navigate global markets from a single platform.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d83c5a1-52e2-4800-bed7-53748ef2b0d9