FASHION by Informa Elevates Industry Connections Through Strategic Brand Curation Program

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa has transformed the traditional trade show experience through its Brand Curation program, a strategic matchmaking initiative that connects retailers and brands through intentionally curated, one-on-one business meetings. The program reflects a growing industry demand for more personalized, relationship-driven commerce in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

At the heart of the program's success is FASHION by Informa's dedicated team of retail experts, who leverage deep industry knowledge and extensive market intelligence to facilitate meaningful business connections. These specialists meticulously match retailers and exhibitors based on category alignment, business objectives, price points, and buying intent, ensuring every conversation delivers relevance and value.

“Brand Curation has become a major differentiator for our events and one of the most successful programs we’ve launched for the retail community. What started with just 18 appointments four years ago has grown to nearly 1,000 curated meetings annually, reflecting the growing demand for more personalized, intentional, and relationship-driven business connections within the industry,” says Ani Karapetyan, Director of Attendee Acquisition & CX, FASHION by Informa.

A Year-Round Commitment to the Retail Community

The program's effectiveness extends far beyond the show floor. FASHION by Informa's retail relations team maintains continuous engagement with the industry through an "On the Road" strategy, conducting targeted in-market visits across domestic and international territories. In the second half of 2026 alone, the team will engage nearly 300 retailers across five countries and ten states through personalized store visits and market meetings.

These face-to-face interactions provide the team with real-time insights into consumer trends, buying behaviors, inventory planning, and business challenges—intelligence that directly informs the curation process and ensures the program remains responsive to evolving market dynamics. By understanding which brands are gaining traction and identifying emerging labels, the retail experts can create more strategic matches that drive tangible business outcomes.





Creating the Right Environment for Business

Brand Curation meetings take place within a dedicated lounge environment, providing a comfortable and focused setting away from the show floor. Each appointment gives brands approximately 10–15 minutes to present their collections, share their story, and discuss business opportunities directly with qualified retailers who have been specifically matched to their offerings.

This curated approach allows emerging and established brands alike to showcase their products in a focused environment where impactful interactions can flourish. The program prioritizes quality over quantity, ensuring that both retailers and brands maximize their time and investment.

“The Brand Curation experience was amazing. We saw brands we didn’t encounter on the floor because there are so many out there, but these definitely stood out. The product categories were 100% on point and exactly what we sell, with perfect variation. I would definitely participate again next year,” said 6 Rings Clothing, Participating Retailer at PROJECT by Informa.





Expanding Access Through Strategic Programs

Complementing the Brand Curation initiative, FASHION by Informa also offers a Hosted Buyer Program designed for new-to-show retailers interested in discovering and sourcing new brands within the FASHION by Informa portfolio of events, including MAGIC, PROJECT SOURCING and COTERIE. Selected retailers receive travel incentives, creating a more accessible market experience and broadening participation across the retail community.

Through these integrated programs, FASHION by Informa delivers tailored experiences that prioritize value, convenience, and genuine business development, positioning its events as vital resources where the industry comes together to build lasting partnerships and drive growth.

To learn more about the Brand Curation program, please visit https://join.fashionbyinforma.com/brand-curation-program.

To learn more about FASHION by Informa’s events, or to register to attend an upcoming marketplace, please visit https://www.fashionbyinforma.com/brands/our-brands/.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

press@fashionbyinforma.com

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