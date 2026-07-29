CFDA and SOURCING by Informa Debuts Partnership to Advance Local Manufacturing and Fashion Supply Chain Innovation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FASHION by Informa and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) today announced a new partnership launching this September at SOURCING by Informa in New York and continuing into 2027. The collaboration is designed to strengthen American fashion manufacturing, expand access to local production and create new connections between New York–based manufacturers and the global fashion marketplace.

Debuting at FASHION by Informa’s New York Marketplace at the Javits Center on September 9–11, 2026, the partnership will bring CFDA-curated local manufacturers and educational programming to the SOURCING show floor, creating direct access between local production partners and an international audience of brands, buyers and industry leaders.





“As the fashion industry continues to evolve, local production is becoming increasingly important not only as a business advantage, but as a way to preserve craft, improve speed-to-market, and create more resilient supply chains,” said Olivia Lyons, Head of Innovation and Partnerships at FASHION by Informa. “We are thrilled to partner with the CFDA to champion the resurgence of local manufacturing and to showcase the exceptional quality and innovation happening right here in New York City. By bringing CFDA’s expanded network of local manufacturers directly to our global audience at COTERIE and SOURCING, we’re not just facilitating introductions; we’re helping to rebuild the infrastructure of American-made fashion.”

The September event will include two CFDA-led educational sessions and a showcase of six to eight manufacturers from New York City. The partnership will continue in February 2027 with an additional showcase and educational programming, reinforcing both organizations’ shared commitment to sustained support for local manufacturing.

“Local manufacturing is essential to preserving the creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit that define American fashion while ensuring innovation continues to thrive close to home,” said Sara Kozlowski, SVP Program Strategies and Education/Sustainability Initiatives at the CFDA. “Our partnership with FASHION by Informa will create new opportunities to strengthen domestic production, support the future of American factories, and help build a more resilient manufacturing ecosystem.”

This initiative builds on the broader mission of SOURCING by Informa to connect fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals with a global network of manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, technology and educational resources. With SOURCING’s return to New York this fall, the addition of CFDA’s local manufacturing expertise brings an important new dimension to the East Coast marketplace, one centered on proximity, innovation and the future of American fashion production.

About SOURCING by Informa

SOURCING gives fashion businesses, brands, and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING by Informa provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and visibility into the industry’s most critical global issues. For more information, visit www.sourcingatmagic.com.

About COTERIE by Informa

COTERIE by Informa is the premier East Coast women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of more than 325 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

Media Contact

FASHION by Informa PR

press@fashionbyinforma.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35d9003-6a76-4303-aa4e-baceef2b5329